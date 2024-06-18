A residential and leisure development opportunity in a prominent position in a “popular” area on the south side of Glasgow is being auctioned on Thursday.
The opportunity, on Sinclair Drive at Battlefield, is described by commercial property auctioneer Shepherd as “oven-ready”.
The mixed-use development opportunity is for sale at a guide price of £450,000.
Shepherd noted: “Planning permission has been granted for a mixed-use development consisting of a five-storey building made up of 14 residential flats, in addition to a leisure opportunity, with commercial class three consent, on ground-floor level, on a 0.3-acre site within the Battlefield area, two miles south of Glasgow city centre.”
It added: “The development benefits from 18 car parking spaces and soft landscaping. It occupies a prominent position on Sinclair Drive, which carries a high volume of vehicular and pedestrian passing traffic. Surrounding occupiers offer a mix of local and national retailers [and] leisure operators.”
Shepherd noted the development opportunity is set to go under the hammer in a live-streamed auction on Thursday at 2.30pm.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This staggering brass neck never fails to astonish
The site is accessed directly from Sinclair Drive and bound to the north by a detached building operating as a nursery and to the south and west by traditional tenement accommodation, the commercial property auctioneer observed.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Good news for Scotland but Tory and Labour failure alarming
Calvin Molinari, agency surveyor at Shepherd, said: “Battlefield is a popular residential area which has seen numerous developments in recent years, with the most notable being the former Victoria Hospital, which is currently being developed to provide over 400 new residential dwellings, just 0.1 miles from the subjects.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank
He added: “The south side is a sought-after area for families, students, first-time buyers, and young professionals, due to its close proximity to the city and excellent transport connections.
“This is an oven-ready development in a very popular, and up and coming area. Extensive plans and consent documents can be provided to seriously interested parties upon request.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here