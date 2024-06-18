The mixed-use development opportunity is for sale at a guide price of £450,000.

Shepherd noted: “Planning permission has been granted for a mixed-use development consisting of a five-storey building made up of 14 residential flats, in addition to a leisure opportunity, with commercial class three consent, on ground-floor level, on a 0.3-acre site within the Battlefield area, two miles south of Glasgow city centre.”

It added: “The development benefits from 18 car parking spaces and soft landscaping. It occupies a prominent position on Sinclair Drive, which carries a high volume of vehicular and pedestrian passing traffic. Surrounding occupiers offer a mix of local and national retailers [and] leisure operators.”

Shepherd noted the development opportunity is set to go under the hammer in a live-streamed auction on Thursday at 2.30pm.

The site is accessed directly from Sinclair Drive and bound to the north by a detached building operating as a nursery and to the south and west by traditional tenement accommodation, the commercial property auctioneer observed.

Calvin Molinari, agency surveyor at Shepherd, said: “Battlefield is a popular residential area which has seen numerous developments in recent years, with the most notable being the former Victoria Hospital, which is currently being developed to provide over 400 new residential dwellings, just 0.1 miles from the subjects.”

He added: “The south side is a sought-after area for families, students, first-time buyers, and young professionals, due to its close proximity to the city and excellent transport connections.

“This is an oven-ready development in a very popular, and up and coming area. Extensive plans and consent documents can be provided to seriously interested parties upon request.”