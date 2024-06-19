A MAJOR urban renewal project on Glasgow’s Clydeside has been given the go-ahead.
Planning permission has been granted by regeneration specialist Summix Capital for a mixed-use development at 2 Central Quay near the Broomielaw, between the city centre and the west end at Anderston.
Central Quay will provide four building blocks, including 409 private-for-sale units, a 934-bed purpose-built student accommodation building, and retail/commercial space.
With the aim of meeting “recognised net-zero carbon standards in operation”, the development will include features to reduce "embodied" carbon through its choice of materials and harness renewable energy through as air source heat pumps and solar PV (photovoltaic) technology. It will also incorporate sustainable urban drainage.
Stuart Black, development director for Summix Capital, said: "We are delighted to have received planning permission for this exciting low-carbon development.
“This truly mixed-use scheme represents a significant investment in Glasgow, assisting in tackling the housing emergency through providing much-needed housing and best-in-class student accommodation, as well as commercial space.
“The development of the brownfield site will continue the significant transformation of this location from vacant, derelict former industrial land, to one which will create a new residential neighbourhood.
“We look forward to continue working with the local community and the council as we progress the delivery of this.”
