The University of Glasgow has vowed to help rebuild higher education in Gaza in the aftermath of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
It has also promised to undertake a full consultation of their Socially Responsible Investment Policy with the student community after the university court met to discuss demands set out by Glasgow Against Arms and Fossil Fuels.
GAAF want the university to divest from weapons companies such as BAE Systems as well as from others they feel are complicit in Israel’s attacks on Gaza over recent months including Barclays.
They have previously held protests on university grounds and staged a sit in at 11 Hetherington House for 15 days while other warnings have been issued to the university over their liability in potential war crimes by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians.
The University Court met to discuss the demands submitted by GAAF as well as draft responses prepared by a subgroup chaired by a member of the court.
It centred around the £6.8million in investments the university has in the weapons and defence industry and the court was keen to note that the higher education institution is ‘very active’ in supporting people affected by the conflict through scholarships and fellowships.
The university will now begin their consultation that will be completed as soon as possible but with a deadline of November and then look for court approval of a revised policy.
Crucially that policy is likely to still allow investment in the defence sector while recognising that one part of its fund management arrangements already excludes investment in the arms trade.
The university’s rector – Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah – ran his election campaign largely based on fighting for divestment from weapons companies and insisted it had left itself open to liability from the money they have invested in these businesses.
Now that the court has met on the demands, the University have also promised to invite student representatives and campus trade unions to join a task group which will help shape its response to the crisis in Gaza.
A statement from the University read: "This afternoon, the University Court (the governing body of the University of Glasgow) discussed a set of demands submitted by a student group, Glasgow Against Arms and Fossil Fuels (GAAF), together with draft responses prepared by a subgroup chaired by a lay member of Court. GAAF’s demands related principally to the University’s position on investments in the defence sector and its support for those affected by the conflict in Gaza.
"Court noted that the University is already very active in supporting those affected by the conflict through the award of scholarships and fellowships. We are determined to be a leader in this area, using our academic and other resources to provide practical help to those affected, working with parties in the UK and across the Middle East.
"In keeping with our institutional values, we will contribute as strongly as we can to the rebuilding of higher education in Gaza post conflict. Our commitment will be similar in scale to our support for Ukraine and will be enduring over the coming years. We want to create a broad coalition, within and beyond the University, which makes a positive difference to people’s lives in both the short and long term.
"Following a full discussion, Court endorsed the draft responses put forward by the subgroup. With regard to investments, Court recognised the important role our campus community plays in shaping the University’s values and how these are reflected in our investment strategy.
"Consequently, the University will undertake a full consultation with the University community on our Socially Responsible Investment Policy with a view to revising and strengthening it (this work to be completed as soon as possible but no later than November). The consultation will encompass our investments in specific sectors including the defence sector.
"Following Court approval of the revised SRI Policy, re-tender that part of the University’s fund management arrangements that still allows investment in the defence sector (recognising that one part of our fund management arrangements already excludes investments in arms)
"In addition, we will: Invite student representatives and the campus trade unions to join a task group which will shape the University’s ongoing response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."
