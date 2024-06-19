A “beautiful” pharmacy in a historic Scottish town has been sold to a first-time buyer from Glasgow for an undisclosed sum.
Inveraray Pharmacy has been purchased by Murtaza Syed. It had been owned by small group operator Sanjay Majhu of Majhu & Majhu Ltd since October 2016, selling agent Christie & Co noted.
The agent said the pharmacy, which dispenses an average of 1,700 items per month via a 16-hour dispensary contract, had been brought to market to allow Mr Majhu “to focus on his pharmacies in the central belt area”.
Christie & Co said of Inveraray Pharmacy: “It is ideally located on the same street as a GP surgery, in the popular tourist area of Inveraray in the west of Scotland on Loch Fyne.”
Mr Majhu said: “We are delighted that Murtaza has acquired this beautiful pharmacy. The local population will benefit from an owner-operator and Murtaza is a very able, hard-working pharmacist - he already launched his Pharmacy First campaign before the sale and is looking to provide more services. He is a great fit, and we are delighted with this sale.”
Karl Clezy, director of pharmacy at Christie & Co, said: “I was pleased to assist with the sale of Inveraray Pharmacy for the second time in eight years.
"The pharmacy offers the new owner, Murtaza, an excellent lifestyle business that he can further enhance through promoting additional services such as the popular Pharmacy First scheme that will benefit the locals and the high influx of visitors to this picturesque part of west Scotland.”
In February, Christie & Co announced it had sold Islay Pharmacy on behalf of Mr Majhu to husband and wife Simon and Lisa Simpson.
The agent, noting when it announced the sale that the pharmacy was the only one on Islay, said the Simpsons had “relocated from South Shields as they wanted to have a total lifestyle change and love living and working in the Scottish isles”.
Mr Majhu had owned Islay Pharmacy since 2018.
