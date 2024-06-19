In the 12 months to May 2024: · Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 2.0%, down from 2.3% in April· Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 2.8%, down from 3.0% in April Read Consumer price inflation ➡️ https://t.co/fDtPVw0dL1 pic.twitter.com/nJcbUU41AQ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 19, 2024

It follows nearly three years of above-target inflation, with CPI last recorded at 2% in July 2021, before shooting higher amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The data will be watched closely ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision on Thursday, but policymakers are widely expected to hold fire on any cuts until after the General Election on July 4.

It comes less than three weeks before polling day and as the political parties home in on economic pledges in their manifestos.

Falling inflation is “very significant news” which will allow the Tories to “bear down on taxes”, a Cabinet minister has said.

After official figures showed inflation dropping to the 2% target for the first time in nearly three years, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told Times Radio: “We’re doing the right things for the economy and as you’ve just heard there, in terms of inflation now, very significant news this morning.

“That is now down at 2%. That is bang on the Bank of England’s target of 2%. You’ll recall back in the autumn, it was up above 11%. And the Prime Minister quite rightly made it his key priority to get that figure down.”

He evaded questions about top businesspeople including Phones4U billionaire John Caudwell abandoning the Conservatives for Labour, stressing that inflation “is very good for business, it’s very good for growth, it’s good for people’s living standards”.

Mr Stride said that “what this is allowing us to do now” is to “bear down on taxes”.