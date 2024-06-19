The paedophile television presenter lived in the cottage from 1998 until his death in 2011.

(Image: Newsquest)

Plans submitted in 2021 sparked protest from objectors who said the property did not fit in with the spectacular mountainous landscape.

The cottage is dwarfed by the Three Sisters ridges of the 1,150m mountain Bidean name Bian.

It was also previously owned by celebrated mountaineer Hamish McInnes who invented ice axes and a stretcher used by mountaineering teams all over the world.

An outbuilding where he worked on his creations will be re-developed and named Hamish House in his honour.

The new owners are the family of Harris Aslam, owner of the Kircaldy-based convenience stores business Greens Retail Ltd, who said their intent was to create a property "that the community can be proud of".

The design has been amended to reduce the height of the building "to ensure a lower-key appearance in the landscape while providing modern and increased accommodation".

An artist's impression of the new property Image: Frullani architectsA palette of dark muted materials has been proposed, including a mid/dark grey zinc for the roof and a mix of dark/black wooden cladding and natural stone for the external walls.

The single-storey main house will be demolished and replaced with a one-and-a-half floor house, with a two-storey rear section.

The two buildings will be linked by a single-storey section with a glass grass roof.

The planning application states: "Although the replacement house is larger than the building it replaces, the mass of the building is well broken down into different sections and the form and proportions are an acceptable modern interpretation of a more traditional house."

The outbuilding will be redeveloped to provide ancillary accommodation and will retain some of the white walls.

There were no objections to the new proposals from Glencoe and Glen Etive Community Council which requested that action be taken "as soon as possible" to demolish the existing building, which has been repeatedly vandalised.

Nature Scot said the natural heritage, which is of "international importance" would not be adversely affected.

Mountaineering Scotland has previously said it will object until images of the proposal from "key viewpoints" are available, saying that it is "one of Scotland's more iconic views."

The planning document notes that "there are very positive local associations to the property relating to the respected mountaineer who once owned the property."

After Savile's death, in 2011, the two-bedroom bungalow was put up for auction and was bought for £212,000 by a buyer who intended to live there before it was sold to the Aslam family.

Savile first saw the cottage on a cycling holiday in 1944 and once entertained Prince Charles - now the King, over dinner there.

It was featured in the Louis Therous documentary When Louis Met Jimmy.