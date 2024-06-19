The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

General Election 2024 — LIVE

Live

Live coverage of the 2024 general election

General Election 2024
Politics
Scotland
By The Herald Election Team

  • SNP to launch manifesto
  • Labour candidate suspended in seat Douglas Ross vying for
  • Parties on he campaign trail with three weeks until the election.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos