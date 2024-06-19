Ahead of the game, the local zoo asked Hennes, the mascot of FC Köln, to 'predict' the outcome by kicking one of three yellow balls - one with the Saltire, one with the Swiss flag and one with the Euro 2024 logo to indicate a draw.

Hennes the goat predicts Scotland will beat Switzerland (Image: Newsquest)

The goat, of the Bunte Deutsche Edelziege breed, initially appeared to waver over his choice and had a brief fight with his trainer, but eventually placed his hoof firmly on the ball to indicate Scotland.

Hennes the goat, mascot of FC Köln, makes his prediction for tonight’s game… after a fashion



In association with @DXHomeImp pic.twitter.com/ssO5P5SgeF — Herald Sport (@HeraldSportScot) June 19, 2024

Hennes is in fact Hennes IX, the club having had a goat mascot since 1950 with all being named after Hennes Weisweiler, FC Köln's first coach.

The German comedy film Die Superbullen is premised on the goat being kidnapped, with policemen Tommie and Mario tasked with getting him back.

Hennes' powers as a good luck mascot are not ironclad, however - FC Köln were relegated from the Bundesliga last season.