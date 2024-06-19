A goat has offered his prediction for Scotland's crucial Euro 2024 match against Switzerland on Wednesday night.
Steve Clarke's side were thrashed 5-1 by Germany in their opening match of the tournament, meaning defeat in Cologne would eliminate them in all but a mathematic sense.
Ahead of the game, the local zoo asked Hennes, the mascot of FC Köln, to 'predict' the outcome by kicking one of three yellow balls - one with the Saltire, one with the Swiss flag and one with the Euro 2024 logo to indicate a draw.
The goat, of the Bunte Deutsche Edelziege breed, initially appeared to waver over his choice and had a brief fight with his trainer, but eventually placed his hoof firmly on the ball to indicate Scotland.
Hennes the goat, mascot of FC Köln, makes his prediction for tonight’s game… after a fashion— Herald Sport (@HeraldSportScot) June 19, 2024
In association with @DXHomeImp pic.twitter.com/ssO5P5SgeF
Hennes is in fact Hennes IX, the club having had a goat mascot since 1950 with all being named after Hennes Weisweiler, FC Köln's first coach.
The German comedy film Die Superbullen is premised on the goat being kidnapped, with policemen Tommie and Mario tasked with getting him back.
Hennes' powers as a good luck mascot are not ironclad, however - FC Köln were relegated from the Bundesliga last season.
