A Scottish hotel at a prime site in a famous seaside town has been brought to market for sale.
CCL Property is handling the sale of the Berkeley Hotel which it described as a "distinguished property" in Ayrshire.
The agent said: "Priced at £850,000, this rare investment opportunity offers a prime location near the town centre, making it an exceptional prospect for investors seeking to enter or expand within the hospitality industry."
CCL Property added: "The Berkeley Hotel is ideally situated near Ayr's town centre, providing high visibility and accessibility for both leisure and business travellers.
"The property includes extensive grounds with a large, enclosed garden capable of hosting events for up to 100 guests."
Currently featuring five income-generating serviced accommodation rooms, the hotel has the potential to expand to 13 letting rooms.
Additional development opportunities include a sizable bar, dining area, and a private function suite, the agent said.
The property also has a substantial car park, laundry facilities, storage areas, and a restorable private garden.
The agent said: "The Berkeley Hotel, though currently inactive due to previous ownership issues, has undergone partial refurbishments and maintains a solid foundation for revival.
"This property is not being sold as a going concern, and no trading information is available. However, its rateable value stands at £21,000 per annum, according to the Scottish Assessors website.
"The Berkeley Hotel represents a significant opportunity for investors to rejuvenate a historic property and leverage its past success to establish a premier hospitality venue in Ayr.
"The combination of its strategic location, development potential, and existing amenities makes it an attractive project for those looking to make a mark in the hospitality sector.
"To truly appreciate the potential of The Berkeley Hotel, viewing is essential. Interested parties are encouraged to contact CCL Property to arrange a viewing and explore this exceptional investment opportunity."
