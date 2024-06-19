The show, originally based on the books by Anne Cleeves, returned to screens last year with Ashley Jensen taking over from Douglas Henshall in the lead role.

Filming of the new series – due on screens later this year – has already taken place on Shetland, in Clydebank and in Greenock.

Shetland filming in Glasgow (Image: NQ/Colin Mearns)

It is not known if the story will switch to the mainland, or if the Glasgow location is being used as a stand-in for Shetland.

In the last series, eagle-eyed watchers were amused when the Inverclyde town’s Esplanade was used as Shetland location, despite being more than 400 miles away.

Crews are expected to arrive in Glasgow to carry out filming at Mansfield Street on July 14, with the road shut to most traffic between property number 22 and Dumbarton Road from 3pm until 8pm the next day.

Filming will also take place on Park Street South in Woodlands, which will be closed for its full length on 17th July from 3pm until 8pm, and at Park Terrace between property numbers 4 and 9 for the same timeframe.