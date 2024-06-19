John Swinney has said he will examine a post made on social media by an SNP candidate who appeared to cast doubt on whether President Bashar Assad carried out chemical attacks in Syria.
The First Minister was told about comments made by the party's candidate in Orkney and Shetland when he took questions from journalists after the launch of the SNP's manifesto today.
It followed Labour suspending its candidate in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East - where Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is standing - last night after he appeared to downplay Russia’s role in the Salisbury poisonings.
Andy Brown shared an article from Russian state media outlet RT in April 2018 which claimed the “toxin” used in the poisonings was “never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US, UK, and other Nato states”.
Mr Swinney was told that it was also being reported today that the SNP candidate in Orkney at Shetland Robert Leslie made comments on social media in which he appeared to cast doubt over whether the Assad regime carried out chemical attacks in Syria.
"Do you think this was appropriate, and do you think the party should be taking any action on this?" the First Minister was asked.
Mr Swinney replied: "I certainly think that it's proved beyond any doubt that the Assad regime undertook chemical attacks in Syria, and I completely deplore those actions.
"I'd have to look at any individual comments to determine whether there's any sanctions required to be taken. But let it be crystal clear that we condemn the actions of the Assad regime and their actions in relation to, well, not just chemical warfare, but a variety of other actions of the asset."
