Patients in Scotland will be invited for the first time to take part in a major research initiative which is aiming to improve the early detection of conditions ranging from dementia to cancer.
Our Future Health, expected to be the UK's largest ever medical trial, will launch pop-up clinics at 45 locations across Scotland over the coming year, with the first due to open on June 25.
The first sites will operate at Boots stores in Ayr, Dunfermline, East Kilbride, Glasgow Fort, Greenock, Irvine, Kirkcaldy, and The Gyle shopping centre in Edinburgh.
The programme - which is being run in partnership with the NHS - is writing to people living in areas within the vicinity of the new clinics, inviting them to take part.
READ MORE:
- Call for cancer care 'revolution' to bring UK survival into line with Nordic countries
- How do Scotland's NHS cancer services compare to rest of UK?
- New blood test 'could predict Parkinson's seven years earlier'
However, anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in taking part can also sign up online through the Our Future Health website and they will be notified when appointments become available.
Volunteers will be asked to complete an online health questionnaire before attending the clinics to provide a blood sample, have some physical measurements taken, and be offered information about their own health - including blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
In future volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk for some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.
Our Future Health first began recruiting participants in England towards the end of 2022, and has been expanding through region-by-region rollouts.
The project, chaired by the immunologist and geneticist Sir John Bell, is aiming to recruit five million volunteers in total as part of its mission to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
The goal is to track people over time to improve our ability to predict disease in healthy people and tackle problems before they become serious.
One of the key findings to date, based on an initial sample size of 100,000, was that a quarter of Brits are not being treated for high blood pressure.
Linda Bauld, professor of public health at Edinburgh University, said she was "delighted" to see the initiative arriving in Scotland.
She said: “We know the burden of disease in Scotland is projected to rise by 21% by 2043, which means it is increasingly important that we have access to data that can help inform efforts to address this.
"This programme has the potential to improve health care in Scotland, supporting early detection and prevention, and in turn helping people in Scotland to live in good health for longer.”
The project is backed by a number of major charities.
Dr Karen Noble, director of research, policy and innovation at one of its partners - Brain Tumour Research - said the rollout of Scottish clinics was an "exciting" development.
She added: “Sustainable and continuous research is key to finding a cure for brain tumours and bringing these clinics to Scotland is a great way to ensure anyone who wishes to support research has the opportunity to do so.
"The information collected from volunteers will help us understand new ways to prevent, detect and fight diseases earlier and could really help to transform the future for patients diagnosed with brain tumours and other diseases.”
Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, said it should mean that the thousands of people with lung conditions living in Scotland will be better represented in future health research.
He said: "In the past two decades there has been little improvement in how we diagnose and treat lung conditions, despite the fact they are the third biggest cause of death.
“This opportunity to use health data for research will help us to better understand lung disease, ultimately leading to better diagnosis, treatment and management.”
Dr Raghib Ali, chief executive and chief medical officer of Our Future Health, said: “We will be inviting people in Scotland to join our programme, giving them the opportunity to learn more about their own health and help to improve the health of everyone in Scotland and reduce inequalities.
"Researchers in Scotland will also be able to apply to use our resource to make new discoveries about diseases, including those that pose significant challenges in Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here