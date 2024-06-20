Douglas Samson, head of marketing and fundraising, said winning the award has provided a “real endorsement” of the charity, which supports 500 children who receive treatment at Glasgow’s Children’s Hospital every day.

“It is recognition for the volunteers, donors and people who give so much to make the charity what it is,” Mr Samson said.

“The award shows that not only is their work appreciated by those at the hospital, but actually, what they're doing is really important and often quite pioneering. It lets them see that they're part of something quite special because there is an external validation of the work that they're involved in supporting through their volunteering or their fundraising.”

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity fundraises to ensure that every baby, child and young person treated at Scotland’s largest children’s hospital receives the extra special care they deserve.

In the last year, the charity has invested more than £3 million in innovative equipment and services that will help children and families from across the country.

In 2019, the charity was also recognised in the same category for its part in Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail, Scotland’s first nationwide public art trail, which saw 200 colourful sculptures of the much-loved character placed around Scotland.

Mr Samson said: “We carefully consider the awards that we enter, and The Glasgow Business Awards have a great reputation and great credibility. We’re always keen to be involved however we can.

“Social media coverage from The Glasgow Business Awards gives us a platform to further engage with the business community and to promote the impact and the difference businesses can make to children and families in hospital.

“It showcases us to potential partners because there are so many people who can help the charity in different ways, which is very valuable to us.”

The Glasgow Business Awards, hosted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce with The Herald as media partner, are now in their 26th year. This year’s contest includes 14 competitive categories spanning innovation, leadership, business excellence, community wealth-building, and sustainability. In addition, The Glasgow Business Award for Most Outstanding Business will be presented to one of the winners of the competitive categories.

Applications for The Glasgow Business Awards close tomorrow (Friday 21 June). For more information and how to enter, please visit: www.glasgowbusinessawards.com.