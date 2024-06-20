The Scottish Greens’ manifesto will propose a “transformative vision” to deliver a green economy, co-leader Lorna Slater has said.
The party will launch its 54-page manifesto in Edinburgh on Thursday, with policies on wealth taxes of polluters and the super wealthy expected.
Ms Slater said she plans to send “shockwaves” through politics by securing a record Scottish Green vote at the General Election.
She took aim at what she deemed her political opponents’ lack of ambition on climate action, as her party sets out a plan to “fast track” Scotland’s net zero journey.
She said the Conservatives are offering “more of the same”, while Labour is “terrified of changing anything at all”, and the SNP is moving “backwards” on climate.
The manifesto comes after the Greens announced they will field a record 44 candidates in Scotland on July 4.
Speaking ahead of the manifesto launch, Ms Slater said: “We are in a climate crisis and we need real change. That can’t come from fiddling at the edges, it can only come from a positive and transformative vision and a plan to deliver it.
“Our manifesto will be by far the most hopeful, urgent and ambitious of this election, with bold and credible plans to deliver the change we need and live up to the scale of the crisis we face.
“Whoever forms the next government will be taking office at a crucial time for our environment. The decisions we make over the next five years will be vital to securing a sustainable future.
“There is nothing inevitable about climate breakdown. We know that we have to radically reduce our emissions and build a fairer, greener economy. But our governments need to show the political will to do it.
“That is why we’re offering a plan to transition away from fossil fuels and build the green, clean and renewable industries of the future.
“By securing a record vote for the Scottish Greens, we can send shock-waves through our politics and deliver the strongest possible message for people and planet.”
