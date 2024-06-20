But a new battle of Bannockburn has erupted as it emerged that Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the lead agency responsible for investigating, caring for and promoting Scotland's heritage whose board is appointed by Scottish ministers has said that the plan does not raise issues of national significance.

The dispute surrounds proposals to develop a harness tracing track on the site with an associated licensed bar and a takeaway along with competitor and spectator car and pedestrian accesses and parking areas.

The proposals are for a Scottish Harness Racing Club track which is necessary as an existing one at Pirnhill had close.

It was to be used for approximately 20 meetings per year between mid-May and mid-October.

Harness racing is a form of horse racing where horses race in a specific gait whilst pulling a two wheeled cart called a Sulky.

Races can be conducted in two different gates; trotting and pacing.

Video: Scottish Harness Racing Club race.

But the National Trust says it "strongly objects" to the development which it said "would destroy one of the few remaining undeveloped areas of the "designated historic battlefield".

The plans propose to turn part of the designated battlefield into car parking, for more than 200 cars.

Stuart Maxwell, Edinburgh & East regional director for the National Trust said: "We consider this level of loss at a nationally and internationally important battlefield to be unacceptable."

Robert the Bruce was camped within New Park - a former wooded royal hunting parkland located in the vicinity of the NTS Bannockburn visitor centre - where his army could block the road from Falkirk to Stirling, roughly on the line of the current A872.

This was the route used by the English to advance as they attempted to reach the besieged Stirling Castle and Robert the Bruce had prepared carefully.

His army occupied a naturally defensive position on higher ground, with wooded cover. The English vanguard of around 4000 crossed the Bannock Burn and came within sight of the Scots.

After an initial encounter, the English vanguard charged the Scottish lines but could not break through and had to retreat.

An English detachment then went round to the east of New Park to cut off a line of retreat for the Scots or to reach Stirling Castle and the detachment was intercepted.

NTS said that despite its closes proximity to its Bannockburn visitor centre, which currently attracts thousands of national and international visitors, it was not approached by the club or included in an early consultation.

"The proposed development risks damaging not only internationally significant heritage, but fundamentally altering the experience of the site for current and future generations," said the NTS.

They say that it would contravene the National Planning Framework for 2023 which under states: “Development proposals affecting nationally important Historic Battlefields will only be supported where they protect and, where appropriate, enhance their cultural significance, key landscape characteristics, physical remains and special qualities.”

But HES has decided not to object, saying they are "content" the potential impact on the Inventory Battle of Bannockburn and on the setting of the Category A listed Bannockburn Rotunda Memorial Cairn, Flagpole and Statue of King Robert I which are associated with the battle "would not be significant for our interests".

HES has told Stirling Council, which is considering the plans that the proposed development had the "potential" to impact on the battlefield’s special qualities and "key landscape characteristics".

But it added: "Although the proposal would be located in a particularly sensitive area, it would take up a relatively small footprint in comparison with the overall extent of the... battlefield boundary. In addition, we are broadly content that the nature of the proposed infrastructure means that it would not have a significant impact on the battlefield’s key landscape characteristics."

It accepted that the proposed development area has the potential to throw up archaeological remains associated with the first day of battle.

It accepted that any currently buried archaeological remains which may survive could be disturbed, removed or destroyed during any ground-breaking works such as landscaping and building.

But HES said: "Although there would be a direct impact on the battlefield, we are content that this would not be significant. The infrastructure required for the proposals are fairly light touch and although there would be ground-breaking, this will be kept to a minimum.

"We are also broadly content that the proposed mitigation measures are an appropriate response to mitigating the impact on the battlefield."

Scottish Resistance, a group of pro-republican activists dedicated to restoring Scotland's independence, which says the plans are a "desecration" of the historic Bannockburn battlefield and is due to lodge a protest over the development on the site today.

They are due to unfurl a 'Save Bannockburn Field Site For Scotland' banned at the Robert the Bruce statue on the field.

They said: "It is shameful that Historic Environment Scotland has not condemned this attempt at cultural and historic vandalism. This proposed crass commercial development which would destroy our most precious heritage and historic site in Scotland.

"Bannockburn battlefield is a national treasure to all patriotic Scots and is akin to a pilgrimage for all of us."

A historical impact assessment for the club said that "no significant effects have been identified".

The club says that the proposals were the "culmination of an assessmenet of the site and the needs of the sport of harness racing and it sfuture viability in Scotland".

It said: "The resultant vision seeks to ensure a viable platform and venue for the continuation of the sport in Scotland since the loss of the racing track to development at Corby Wood nearby.

"The track adds to The Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Center enhancing a regional employment, leisure and recreational destination at Whins of Milton, Bannockburn.

"The site offers an exciting opportunity for retaining this international sport in Scotland and ensuring its sustainability into the future."

Stirling Council says it will consider the plans "in due course."

The Scottish Government says that if the council grants planning permission it will be notified and then they will decide whether or not to 'call in' the plans to make a final decision on it.

A Historic Environment Scotland spokesman doubled down on its position saying that it was "broadly content that the nature of the proposed infrastructure means that it would not have a significant impact on the battlefield’s key landscape characteristics".