Four men were rushed to hospital after an incident on a building site in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a site on Rillbank Crescent shortly after 11am on June 19 with four ambulances, two special operations vehicles and a critical care paramedic all being dispatched to the scene.
Police were also in attendance and four men were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and the Health and Safety Executive was then informed.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.01am to attend an incident on Rillbank Crescent, Edinburgh.
“Four ambulances, two special operations response teams (SORT), and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene.
“Four patients were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday, 19 June, 2023, we were called to a report of four men injured at a building site in Rillbank Crescent, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the four men have been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
“Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”
A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making inquiries.”
