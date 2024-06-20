The No.45 Guest House on Braemar Road is also a “great lifestyle business for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests”.

The agent added: “Known for its close proximity to Balmoral Castle, the impressive boutique guest house has been sympathetically modernised retaining its traditional features, whilst offering all the modern commodities.

“The property offers 11 unique guest rooms which all host their own style seamlessly blending traditional Scottish features with modern design. The property also hosts a self-contained one-bedroom cabin in the garden and a three-bedroom owner’s accommodation.”

The guest house has 'proven itself as a key player' on Royal Deeside (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

Graham + Sibbald also said: “The guest house also offers a residents’ lounge and a safari lounge, additionally there is a large conservatory with views over the greenery in the garden.”

The agent said the boutique hotel is “a true gem and a turnkey operation in the heart of Royal Deeside”, adding: “The property sits on a prominent plot with a large south facing mature garden to the rear as well as a large front garden with ample off-street parking for guests.

“It is evident the current owners have poured time and commitment into the property and as a new venture awaits, they have left behind an outstanding business.”

Peter Seymour, director of the hotel and leisure department with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to bring to the market this iconic hotel in Ballater. The Guest House has proven itself as a key player in Royal Deeside, offering boutique style accommodation which seamlessly blends traditional Scottish features with the modern design. This hotel has been thoughtfully refurbished offering a true turnkey business with impressive trade.”

'This hotel has been thoughtfully refurbished' (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

Alison Rosie and Leslie Towler, owners of No 45 Guest House said: “When we purchased No 45, we had a plan to take us to retirement, and it is with mixed emotions that we have decided it is now time to hang up our aprons.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at No 45, known locally as the Jungle, and will cherish the friendships we have made along the way and the opportunity we have had to meet guests from all over the world.

“It has been a delight living in Ballater with its fantastic community, excellent facilities and stunning landscape.

“While we will miss our lovely guests and loyal team, we also look forward to new adventures, spending time with family and travelling.”

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £925,000 for the freehold interest in the Aberdeenshire property.