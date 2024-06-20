Special Offer: Kids Go for £1!

Bring your little ones for an incredible day filled with laughter, games, and thrilling competitions.

Encourage them to dress up in their finest pirate, princess, or superhero attire and participate in our dazzling fancy dress competition. With fantastic prizes for the most creative and imaginative costumes, it's a perfect opportunity for your children to let their imaginations soar.

Onboard Fun and Games

But the excitement doesn't end with costumes! Once aboard, a host of thrilling games and a treasure hunt await. Kids will love discovering hidden clues, solving puzzles, and being rewarded with amazing prizes. With entertainment provided by Wave N Rave Party Entertainment, the fun is guaranteed!





Timetable

Sunday, July 7

Depart Glasgow Science Centre 10:00 AM, Return 8:00 PM

Depart Greenock 11:45 AM, Return 6:30 PM

Depart Largs 2:05 PM, Return 5:15 PM

Depart Rothesay 1:15 PM, Return 4:25 PM

Friday, July 26

Depart Glasgow Science Centre 10:00 AM, Return 6:00 PM

Depart Dunoon 12:15 PM, Return 3:50 PM





Schedule of Onboard Entertainment

Sunday, July 7

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Greenock to Rothesay

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Afternoon Cruise

Friday, July 26

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Glasgow to Dunoon

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM: Dunoon to Rothesay

With full catering facilities available throughout all cruises- passengers can enjoy a hot or cold snack, tea and cake in the afternoon, a hot meal in the Dining Saloon or a refreshment in one of the period lounges, but don’t forget to visit the Souvenir Shop and take home an exclusive gift or memento of your trip on this famous and much-loved ship.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary day of fun and adventure aboard the National Flagship of the Year. Secure your spot now for a day that promises to create cherished memories for your little adventurers.

Join us aboard Waverley and make this summer unforgettable! Tickets are available for purchase in advance online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling our booking office at 0141 243 2224 (Mon-Fri, 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM).

waverleyexcursions.co.uk