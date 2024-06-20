Brought to you by
WAVERLEY
Calling all young adventurers! Paddle Steamer Waverley invites all pirates, princesses, and superheroes to step aboard for an unforgettable day of fun and excitement.
Mark your calendars for Sunday July 7, or Friday July 26, and prepare for a magical experience on Clyde Coast.
Special Offer: Kids Go for £1!
Bring your little ones for an incredible day filled with laughter, games, and thrilling competitions.
Encourage them to dress up in their finest pirate, princess, or superhero attire and participate in our dazzling fancy dress competition. With fantastic prizes for the most creative and imaginative costumes, it's a perfect opportunity for your children to let their imaginations soar.
Onboard Fun and Games
But the excitement doesn't end with costumes! Once aboard, a host of thrilling games and a treasure hunt await. Kids will love discovering hidden clues, solving puzzles, and being rewarded with amazing prizes. With entertainment provided by Wave N Rave Party Entertainment, the fun is guaranteed!
Timetable
Sunday, July 7
Depart Glasgow Science Centre 10:00 AM, Return 8:00 PM
Depart Greenock 11:45 AM, Return 6:30 PM
Depart Largs 2:05 PM, Return 5:15 PM
Depart Rothesay 1:15 PM, Return 4:25 PM
Friday, July 26
Depart Glasgow Science Centre 10:00 AM, Return 6:00 PM
Depart Dunoon 12:15 PM, Return 3:50 PM
Schedule of Onboard Entertainment
Sunday, July 7
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Greenock to Rothesay
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Afternoon Cruise
Friday, July 26
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Glasgow to Dunoon
1:15 PM – 2:15 PM: Dunoon to Rothesay
With full catering facilities available throughout all cruises- passengers can enjoy a hot or cold snack, tea and cake in the afternoon, a hot meal in the Dining Saloon or a refreshment in one of the period lounges, but don’t forget to visit the Souvenir Shop and take home an exclusive gift or memento of your trip on this famous and much-loved ship.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary day of fun and adventure aboard the National Flagship of the Year. Secure your spot now for a day that promises to create cherished memories for your little adventurers.
Join us aboard Waverley and make this summer unforgettable! Tickets are available for purchase in advance online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling our booking office at 0141 243 2224 (Mon-Fri, 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM).
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here