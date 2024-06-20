The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

General election 2024 Live: Curtice: SNP could win just 17 seats

Live

Live coverage of the 2024 general election

General Election 2024
Politics
Scotland
By The Herald Election Team

  • Scottish Green Party release manifesto.
  • Rows over candidate betting
  • Latest polls

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos