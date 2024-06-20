The Head of Campaigning for the Conservatives has taken a "leave of absence" just two weeks before the election, following allegations his wife was facing a Gambling Commission investigation for placing a bet on the timing of the vote.
Tony Lee is married to Laura Saunders, the party’s candidate in Bristol North West.
It is not known how much the bet was for or when it was placed.
News of the investigation - first reported by the BBC - comes a day after one of Rishi Sunak's close protection officers was arrested over alleged bets on the timing of the General Election.
The Metropolitan Police said it was informed by the Gambling Commission that a police constable from the force’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was being investigated over the alleged bets.
Last week, it emerged last week that Craig Williams, who served as Mr Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary and is the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, was also under investigation.
He is alleged to have placed a £100 bet on a July polling just three days before the Prime Minister called the election named July 4 as the day.
Housing Secretary Mr Gove told the BBC: “If people have used inside information to place bets, that is deeply wrong.
“What I can’t do is sort of get too much into the detail of the case while an investigation is going on.
“But I can talk about the broad principle and you’re absolutely right, it’s reprehensible.”
In response to the latest allegations about Bristol North West candidate Ms Saunders, a Conservative spokesman said: “We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals.
“As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.”
The Gambling Commission said: “Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time.”
