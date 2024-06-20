Labour councillors in Glasgow will today attempt to block major cuts to a celebrated pupil mentoring scheme, The Herald can reveal.
A vote on the plans, which would see a 50% staffing cut to the MCR Pathways programme, is due to take place at today’s full council session. The cut has been proposed by the ruling SNP group and supported by the Scottish Greens, despite an admission that no assessment of the impact on vulnerable pupils has yet been carried out.
Schools have also been told that they will have to use anti-poverty money – known as Pupil Equity Funding – if they wish to mitigate the reduction in provision.
Responding to The Herald’s original reporting of the plans, Glasgow Greens education spokesperson Blair Anderson claimed that there will be “no reduction in the number of children receiving that one-to-one mentoring support” as a result of the cut, but when asked to provide evidence for this position neither the Greens nor the SNP were able to do so.
The EIS teaching union and the Glasgow City Parents Group have already hit out at the plans, which the latter described as setting a “dangerous precedent for the future of education in Glasgow.”
The Herald understands that around 2,000 young people per year have benefitted from the MCR Pathways scheme, and that those close to the service believe the planned staffing cut will reduce the support available to pupils.
However, an amendment by the Labour group on Glasgow City Council proposes that “full funding” for the programme is provided for the 2024-25 academic year, providing time for a “full-service review of all programmes running in the city”. This, Labour believes, will “ensure that no child is receiving less support because of these changes.”
The amendment paper argues that not enough has been done “to safeguard the educational needs of our children and ensure that the life changing mentoring programme of MCR pathways is delivered to those most in need.”
It goes on to confirm that Labour is seeking “to delay any immediate changes to service to allow for a proper and full-service review including a full EQIA, consultation with trade unions, parents’ groups, MCR pathway co-ordinators and the young people who currently are benefitting from the service.”
Responding to the proposals for cuts to the scheme, a spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “The options have been developed in consultation with schools and seek to reflect their priorities, across all pathway support for young people – as well as changes that have taken place in schools since the initial introduction of the scheme.”
Glasgow SNP, Glasgow Greens and Glasgow City Council have been approached for further comment.
