Many of those stepping up to the podium in Glasgow Cathedral have recently completed a Merchant Navy Cadetship at the College, and will be graduating with certificates and diplomas in everything from Marine Engineering to Marine Electro-Technology, Marine Operations, to Nautical Science and are now ready to begin rewarding careers in the global shipping industry.





While at College they have benefited from state-of-the-art facilities, excellence in

teaching and a change-led approach.

City of Glasgow College has transformed the experience of education for students from all backgrounds and its inclusive, diverse and supportive community is helping students to achieve their career ambitions and gain skills that will set them apart in their careers.

REAL WORLD READY

THE focus at City has always been on preparing students for the real world and feedback from industry partners consistently praises the College’s graduates for being ‘work ready’.

City takes a practical approach to learning and teaching, with industry-shaped courses, professional connections and state-of-the-art facilities to ensure that graduates are equipped with the most in-demand skills employers want and need.





From placements with industry partners to experiencing commercial environments on campus, every possible step is taken to ensure that graduates are prepared for the industries they enter and on graduation day it is hugely rewarding for lecturing staff to see students collect their certificates, diplomas and degrees and to share in their success.

It's also a source of pride to welcome back College Alumni so they can share words of motivation, wisdom and encouragement with today’s graduates.

The College’s links with many different industry sectors are a key part of the successful outcomes achieved by a high number of students, and so too are on-site facilities that include the first 360 degree shipping simulation suite in Scotland, capable of recreating anything from a Polar ice field to Pacific waves.

The latter is part of the Nautical and STEM faculty at the College’s Riverside Campus and City is proud of its reputation for delivering world class education and training to engineers, seafarers and construction professionals.





In recent years the College hosted the International Maritime Hub at COP26 and its industry partners include the Scottish Maritime Cluster and the wider maritime sector, delivering apprenticeships for leading shipbuilders such as BAE systems.

The Riverside campus is a Maritime Centre of Excellence, training over 40% of the UK Merchant Navy Cadets each year and College Principal Dr Paul Little CBE is a passionate advocate for the Maritime sector, strongly committed to its continuing success.

While Chair of the UK Shipbuilding Skills Taskforce he launched the UK Shipbuilding Skills Taskforce report “A Step Change for UK Shipbuilding Skills” at International Shipping Week.

This by-industry, for industry report is a key step in delivering the National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh and supporting our shipbuilders.





For students at both Riverside Campus on Thistle Street, on the site of the old Nautical College, and City Campus on Cathedral Street, City of Glasgow College is a unique environment.

The buildings themselves have been designed as sociable and accessible spaces that are conducive to study. City Campus has a vast triple height library, a business centre where students and alumni can establish their first enterprises, a roof garden with two viewing terraces and Scholar’s fine dining restaurant, which is open to the public.

Meanwhile Riverside Campus hosts the first women-only engineering and construction classes in Scotland. It has one of the most modern working ship’s engines in the country and it is among just a handful of colleges in the UK that is capable of delivering training to Chief Engineer and Master Mariner levels.

GLOBAL RECOGNITION FOR COLLEGE'S LIFE-SAVING RESEARCH

TODAY’S graduation takes place in the year that City of Glasgow College was formally presented with the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher & Further Education for its research highlighting the dangers of oxygen depletion in enclosed spaces on-board ships.

This transformational research is having a global impact by saving hundreds of seafarers’ lives across the oceans.

This prize-winning work is also testament to the importance City places on partnership working and the vital role the College plays within industry.

Part of the UK’s Honours system, the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are the pinnacle of achievement in the tertiary education sector.

Awarded every two years to colleges and universities who deliver work judged to show excellence, innovation, impact and benefit for the institution itself and its people and society generally in the wider world.

This recognition by the Awards Council of the Trust validates that the students collecting their qualifications today are now graduates of a truly World Class tertiary institution.

