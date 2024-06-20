The firm said it will provide state-of-the-art surfing facilities from beginners to elite, high-performance athletes.

It is claimed Lost Shore Surf Resort will also be one of Scotland’s premier tourism and staycation destinations when it opens this autumn.

The resort on the outskirts of Edinburgh “will be home to Europe’s largest wave pool as well as luxury accommodation and waterfront restaurants, all set within a 60 acre country park”, it added.

The former Royal Air Force Group Captain is also chief executive of GB Snowsport and chairperson of the Rugby Centurions Foundations.

She previously worked alongside the Duke of Sussex, serving as chief executive of the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, and now serves as a strategic advisor to the UK Delegation for the sports event for injured servicemen and women.

She was awarded an MBE in 2004 for services to the RAF and was subsequently awarded an OBE for her commitment to RAF Benson and to adaptive sports.

L-R Lost Shore chief executive, Andy Rodger; non-executive director, Victoria Gosling and Lost Shore founder and managing director, Andy Hadden (Image: Lost Shore)

Ms Gosling said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for surfing here in the UK, with Olympic inclusion having a huge impact on broadening the sport’s wider public appeal, and the rising number of wave pools increasing accessibility to surfable waves for all abilities.

“The Wavegarden technology powering Lost Shores is the clear leader in this growing sector and provides a huge opportunity for us to attract high-profile international surf events in the future, as well as catering for first timers wanting to try something new.

“Paired with the community focus of Lost Shore Surf Resort and their academic collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University, joining the Board was an opportunity that I could not pass up.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to working with Andy Hadden and Andy Roger to see this vision come to reality.”

The resort is due to open in the autumn (Image: Lost Shore)

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “As well as providing a world class tourism offering, Lost Shore will also have some of the country’s best professional surfers using our cutting edge wave pool to hone their skills.

“Bringing Victoria on to the team was really important for us and she brings a wealth of experience in working with professional athletes across a number of adventure sports. Like us, she lives and breathes sport and we cannot wait to work with her to bring the huge benefits of surfing to more people and cement Scotland’s place in the world as a powerhouse of surfing.”

Andy Roger, chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, added: “We are building a team at Lost Shore full of very talented individuals. We are really proud to have Victoria joining our board as a non-executive director and we know that she is going to have a huge impact.

“Lost Shore is bringing Europe’s largest wave pool to Scotland and with our luxury lodges and premium pods, waterfront restaurants and wellness studio, we are one of the most hotly anticipated tourism openings anywhere in the world this year.”

Glasgow charity hails impact of major business award

A children's charity has hailed the impact that winning a major Scottish business award has had on its volunteers, donors, and others who support its work.

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity scooped the Excellence in Communications accolade, sponsored by The Herald, at the 2023 Glasgow Business Awards. It won the prize for its Games for the Weans campaign, which raises funds to allow the hospital to procure adapted gaming equipment, consoles, and video games for children at the Glasgow hospital. More than £100,000 has been raised by the campaign to date. Douglas Samson, head of marketing and fundraising, said winning the award has provided a “real endorsement” of the charity, which supports 500 children who receive treatment at Glasgow’s Children’s Hospital every day.

‘Key player’ hotel near Royals' Balmoral Castle for sale

A boutique hotel near the Royal Family’s Scottish holiday home has been put up for sale.

Graham + Sibbald said that “set in the picturesque town of Ballater, this stunning Victorian granite hotel offers a true sense of Highland tranquillity”. The No.45 Guest House on Braemar Road is also a “great lifestyle business for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests”.