The 52-year-old man driving the car was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died a short time later.

Police said his family have been informed. The road was closed for around four hours.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public as they investigate the crash.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “We are providing support to the family of the man who died as our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“This occurred during daylight hours on a busy road, and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage that could help our investigation to please come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3103 of June 19.