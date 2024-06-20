Having been open for just months, Lannan bakery in Edinburgh's Stockbridge was selected as the winner of Pastry Newcomer of the Year.

READ MORE: A new restaurant's recipe for success in Glasgow's Princes Square

Owner Darcie Maher is a self-taught baker whose kitchen creations have proved so popular that the shop is rarely seen without a long queue forming for its 8am opening time.

La Liste said: "Edinburgh’s newest bakery, Lannan in the city’s Stockbridge area, comes from baker Darcie Maher who grew up in the Scottish Borders.

"Maher worked across the UK before joining the launch team at The Palmerston, also in Edinburgh, where her creative pastry ideas soon won her a following on and offline.

"The word Lannan comes from the Gaelic for ‘house’, and Maher has created a welcoming space with an expansive glass counter, and a hatch through to the busy kitchen.

"As well as viennoiserie, custard slices, and cardamom buns, her signature bakes include seasonal concepts like the Lannan Apple Pie and Custard with Kissabel apples, crème fraîche custard, cinnamon sugar, and latticed croissant pastry."

READ MORE: Rogano owners to sue landlord in bid to reopen

After travelling to accept the award at Les jardins des Invalides in Paris, Maher shared a statement on social media, thanking the 'staff and customers, past and preset, pre Lannan and post Lannan' who have contributed to the bakery's success.

She said: "I’m incredibly grateful to La Liste for both the recognition and the invitation.

"25 exceptional pastry chefs from across the world were given an award and it’s a privilege to stand alongside them.

"Thank you creating an award dedicated to us.

"We’re so often overlooked. The first in the bakery in the morning, the last out the restaurant at night.

"I’ve never been a particularly confident person, both in myself and my abilities. I create pastry because it makes me happy and I want to share that with people.

"We haven’t even been open a year and the bakery has surpassed anything I ever imagined it would be, it’s tough, it’s relentless, but I adore it and I’m grateful for every single part of it."

La Liste offers a global top 1000 list of best restaurants based on the compilations of thousands of publications, guidebooks, and online reviews.

In November 2023, The Herald reported that an island restaurant had earned it's spot on the guide following a run of award wins and accolades.

READ MORE: Street food team hope signature Scottish dish with a twist will see them triumph

While known as is the first time that La Liste has turned it's attention to bakeries.

Of the awards, the guide said: "Introducing the world’s first comprehensive list of pastry shops using a similar methodology to restaurants, the list encompasses the crème de la crème of pastry shops, bakeries, coffee shops, Afternoon teas and dessert restaurants."

Other Scottish businesses recognised outside of the special award categories include Kaf Coffee in Glasgow, Bandit Bakery in Aberdeen and Birch Cafe in Skye.

For more information, click here.