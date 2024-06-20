Applicants can apply for up to £10,000 in funding to include Glasgow 850 themes and activities in their programme for next year.

The city is seeking bids from established festivals and events to add value to their existing offerings as they look to showcase and celebrate Glasgow and its richness and diversity of talent while also engaging children and young people and delivering community outreach activity.

READ MORE: Labour move to block cuts to celebrated school mentoring scheme rejected

Applications can be made from today, Thursday June 20, and will be open until 5pm on Wednesday, July 31 with successful bidders being announced in September as part of the official Glasgow 850 programme launch.

Billy Garrett is the director of culture, tourism and events at Glasgow Life and said: “The Glasgow 850 Festival Fund is a cornerstone of our city programming next year, enabling established events to amplify their impact and reach wider audiences in our local communities. This fund not only aims to highlight the incredible talent we have in Glasgow but also ensures that our communities can participate in and experience the celebrations.”

“The fund supports events that align with the themes of Glasgow 850, to mark the city’s rich heritage, reflect on its transformational growth, and inspire a vision for the next fifty years. It’s also an opportunity for established events to attract and work with new audiences in the city through outreach activity.”

The announcement of the new fund follows quickly in the footsteps of the Glasgow 850 brand which was launched earlier this week.

Throughout 2025, Glasgow will celebrate its 850th birthday by delivering a citywide programme that celebrates and reflects on the recent past, present and future of the city.

The calendar will allow people at home and abroad to tell their stories of the city and honour the heritage and traditions of Glasgow throughout the years.

Full application details including eligibility criteria can be found at glasgow850.com