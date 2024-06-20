"Happy to explore unlikely scenarios," he said.

"I don't think it's going to happen. The reality is that the SNP had a progressive pro independence majority government. They choose to throw that away.

"By making that decision Humza Yousaf and the rest of the SNP I think deeply damaged trust and I think most people would recognise that to try and rebuild trust, if that is what you wanted, would take some considerable time and fundamentally a clear change of direction.

"They have pivoted back to where they where a decade ago on the oil and gas industry for example. They are trying to have their cake and eat it. They are trying to say 'We want a position on oil and gas that is compatible with the climate emergency but it's going to be on a case by case basis'.

"You cannot have on a case by case basis on whether individual oil and gas fields should be approved when the evidence [against them] is global. We have far more oil and gas reserves than we can afford to use."

Pressed on whether he would be open to going into government with Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes, he said: "It would be the party that would have the decision to make about that. It's not just me individually, but as I say I don't think it's likely to happen and it would be contingent on a change of direction [by the SNP].

"The SNP in ending a progressive pro independence majority government, changed direction away from that. They idea that they vacillate back in that direction again would barely seem credible. I don't think it's likely to happen."

Earlier, Mr Harvie said the Conservative Party has moved closer to “right-wing extremism” since the Brexit vote and claimed a lurch to the “far right” is “inevitable” after polling day on July 4.

In recent years, the Tories have ramped up their rhetoric on issues like immigration as the electoral threat of Reform UK has increased.

He said: “In the UK, it seems that a realignment along the far-right looks like an inevitable consequence of this election.

“Alongside the growth of online radicalism and far-right conspiracy platforms masquerading as news outlets, this is a chilling threat to democracy.

“Even if it ends up wiping them out, the truth is that the Conservative Party itself has helped to create this.

“Since Brexit, they’ve shifted ever further toward right-wing extremism and their culture war against vulnerable groups has been one of the ugliest expressions of Tory politics in recent years.”

The Green leader went on to push for the next UK government to drop the Section 35 order blocking Scotland’s gender reforms.

He also pointed the finger at Labour, claiming the party has joined the Tories in “leaning into” far-right ideas “for years”.

In the 56-page manifesto, the Greens outline plans for a wealth tax on the richest people in the UK, an end to oil and gas companies being able to advertise, and a stop on all subsidies for fossil fuels.

All public sector pension funds, the party said, should also fully divest from fossil fuels.

The party would also levy a private jet tax of £1,000 per head against those using their own planes to travel to or within the UK.

Also addressing journalists and party activists at the launch, Mr Harvie’s co-leader Lorna Slater said the world is “hurtling towards climate hell”.

She added new oil and gas licences are “a fast-track to climate breakdown”.

Mr Slater said: “They are incompatible with our climate commitments. Any party, or any politician, that tells you otherwise is – I’m afraid – simply denying basic climate science.”