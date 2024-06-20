He has been responding to calls to lift the ban on nuclear as fears grow over hundreds of jobs being lost and skilled workers leaving Scotland for overseas.

The nuclear industry attacked the First Minister for being "hopelessly ideological and anti-science" after he said he was "not a fan" of the business and that he "never have and never will" support investment in the power plants.

But the Nuclear Industry Association trade group strongly criticised his comments telling the First Minister that he was "hopelessly ideological and anti-science", that he was "setting his face against reality" and that Scotland's nuclear power stations have saved more carbon "by far" than any other source in the nation's history".

Mr Swinney's remarks were made to MSPs as the GMB Scotland made a direct appeal to deputy first minister Kate Forbes after Hunterston B nuclear power workers representative David Ferguson issued a warning to colleagues about the decline of nuclear and the loss of skills.

GMB Scotland invited Ms Forbes to meet nuclear reps at Hunterston B to "better understand the role nuclear can play in meeting net zero aims" and achieving a meaningful just transition.

When asked for his response to the nuclear industry in the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney said: "The Scottish Government does not support the building of new nuclear power stations in Scotland. We have abundant natural resources and a highly skilled workforce to take advantage of the many renewable energy opportunities. Evidence shows that new nuclear is more expensive than renewable alternatives.

"Nuclear energy also creates radioactive waste, which must be safely managed over many decades to protect the environment, requiring complex and expensive handling. The Scottish government is supporting continued growth in renewables, storage, hydrogen and carbon capture technologies to drive economic growth, support green jobs and provide secure, affordable and clean energy for Scotland."

But in response, Scottish Conservative Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson said: "So it is hopelessly ideological and anti science.

"Now wind is only available 45% of the time. It requires backup from gas, compared to nuclear, which is available 90% of the time, and is therefore far more reliable.

"The First Minister's anti-nuclear energy stance has seen gas consumption double since 2015 so I think we have to assume that he wants to follow the example of Germany, Austria and Belgium, who have seen carbon emissions rise after decommissioning nuclear plants. Now we know the GMB Congress last week called for the Scottish Government to lift the ban. They've now invited Kate Forbes to meet nuclear workers at Hunterston. Will she go?"

The First Minister responded: "I gave a considered answer to Graham Simpson. I don't think it could in any way be described as ideological, because I made the point that evidence shows that new nuclear is more expensive than renewable alternatives.

"We are facing a cost of living and public finance crisis, so any responsible First Minister will look to make sure that we make the most fiscally efficient approach to energy generation.

"This government, as a result of its clear policy leadership, has successfully decarbonised electricity generation within Scotland. We have developed renewable energy with policy certainty, and I want to give the same policy certainty to storage, to hydrogen to carbon capture technologies to drive economic growth and support green jobs.

"What troubles me is that we've got fabulous projects in Scotland, for example, in carbon capture and technology."

And he added: "So I am afraid to say Graham Simpson has not got a leg to stand on this question. We have got a clear strategy on renewables. We will pursue that and will pursue it sustainably to deliver for the people of Scotland.

Mr Swinney came under fire after he previously stated: "I respect the fact that people have a different opinion from me, but I am not a fan of the nuclear industry and I do not support investment in nuclear power plants. I never have and I never will. The country should focus on creating clean, green, renewable energy resources.

The NIA had said that Scotland’s nuclear industry has been "the most productive green industry in the nation’s history" and a "critical source of jobs and investment for the communities that need them".

According to the NIA, Scotland’s nuclear power stations have generated enough electricity since the first was opened at Chapelcross, Dumfries and Galloway in 1959, "enough to save 400 million tonnes of carbon emissons and power every home in the country for 70 years".

They say Scotland's last remaining nuclear power station, Torness, is the largest, cleanest and most reliable single generator in the nation.

It estimates the industry sustains 3,700 direct jobs with more than £400 million total added value to the Scottish economy.

The NIA says that at more than £100,000 per worker, they are more than twice as productive as the national average.

And they say the jobs are also concentrated in poorer areas, with 48% of direct jobs in the most deprived 25% of local authorities, and 24.5% in the most deprived 10% The Scottish Government, while ruled by an SNP-Green co-operation arrangement, has been steadfast in its opposition to nuclear, believing that it is not environmentally sustainable and "isn't required" while a climate target of reaching net zero by 2045 remains.

Net zero described a state where emissions of greenhouse gases due to human activities, and removals of these are in balance over a given period.