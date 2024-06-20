As well as being "the perfect partner for the dancefloor", each can enjoyed of the 4.5% easy drinking session lager will also help to nurture the next generation of musical talent.

For each can sold, Sub Slub and the Brewgooder Foundation will donate 5p each to the Dazzle Project, raising more than £5,000 per annum for the programme, which aims to create equality of opportunity in the dance and electronic music scene in Glasgow and beyond through skills workshops.

Delivered in partnership with The Sound Lab, the Dazzle Project provides six weeks of introductory level tuition, aimed at breaking down barriers for individuals who wouldn’t otherwise get the opportunity.

By the end of the six weeks, the aim is to provide participants with the means to articulate their taste through Djing and provide the early, necessary information and skills to begin exploring their own electronic music journey.

The broad aim of the Dazzle Project is to contribute to structural change in the music industry, and improve the representation of marginalised groups in Scotland.

Sub Club, Managing Director, Mike Grieve said: “With a long standing ambition to have our own lager in the club, and having worked closely with Brewgooder over the last couple of years, it makes perfect sense for us to align our brands with this project as we share the common ethos of adding positive purpose to our commercial activities.

L-R Front row: Jim Muotune - Dazzle Project Advisory Board; Barry Price - Sub Club Director Back row: Rollo Strickland - Sound Lab Programme Development Manager; James Hughes - Brewgooder Co-Founder; Oliver Melling - Dazzle Project Coordinator; Mike Grieve - Sub Club Director; Aarti Joshi - Dazzle Project Advisory Board and Rebecca Vasmant - Touring DJ, Artist and Dazzle Project Mentor (Image: Brian Sweeney)

“The Dazzle Project is still in its infancy but already from the first exploratory series of workshops we have seen real life success with participants going on to do paid gigs and set up their own events. The additional funding this great new lager will provide will help bring more bright new talent to the fore, and we are really excited to get started – and as an added bonus, the new Subbie lager looks and tastes fantastic!”

Brewgooder co-founder James Hughes said: “Having worked with the Sub Club team for a couple years now, there has always been alignment of ethos and values. So when we learned about their Dazzle Project, we saw an obvious opportunity to collaborate and produce not only a great looking and tasting product, but also a house beer that will forever exist to enable better opportunities for others, which entirely aligns with the purpose we founded Brewgooder on back in 2016.”

Paul Sullivan, Chair of The Sound Lab, said: “The Sound Lab exists to make access to music and creative opportunities accessible to everyone. We specialise in supporting young people who face multiple and enduring systemic, cultural, and financial barriers to accessing music. We want to make music available to everyone, not just a privileged few. Every year, through our free, expert tuition and mentoring, we support hundreds of young people to gain vital skills and opportunities which they may otherwise be prevented from accessing.

“We are delighted to be part of the Dazzle Project and supporting equitable access to the electronic music industry. Sub Club have been fantastic partners and it's so important that Scotland's most famous music venue is living true to the ethos of supporting underground music. Dazzle is the perfect vehicle for this and we are so excited to be part of its next stage."