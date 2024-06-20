The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have warned that it will be a 'needless drain of resources' if the patterns of last summer repeat this year.
Fire crews were called out to deal with more than 40 deliberate fires every day of last summer, according to new figures.
Between June 1 and August 31 last year, 3,904 deliberate fires were recorded in Scotland – averaging 43 daily.
Of those, 694 involved a casualty or a rescue, or needed five or more fire services appliances to attend.
READ MORE: Four firefighters hospitalised after crash with van on 999 call out
More than 3,200 incidents were classified as secondary fires, involving derelict buildings, unoccupied buildings, grassland or refuse.
Assistant chief officer David Lockhart, SFRS’s director of prevention, protection and preparedness, said: “Firefighters across Scotland were called to over 40 deliberate fires daily last summer, which is a needless drain on our resources.
“Most of these fires were secondary fires, involving derelict buildings, unoccupied buildings, grassland and refuse.
“In terms of derelict buildings in particular, these structures have the potential to cause great risk to members of the public, so please do not think of entering them for any reason.
“Deliberate fire-setting is not only reckless and dangerous but can divert SFRS resources away from genuine emergencies.”
The service works closely with Police Scotland and Fearless, a dedicated youth service of the charity Crimestoppers, to identify those responsible.
Lyndsay McDade, Fearless Scotland manager, said: “Deliberate fires are often started with no understanding of how quickly they can get out of hand, and cause not only significant damage but serious injury and risk to life.
“Fearless works closely with partner agencies, including SFRS, to reduce anti-social behaviour and deliberate fire-setting.
“If you know who is responsible for starting unsafe fires in your community, you can speak up to our charity 100% anonymously at Fearless.org. We can’t track your IP address or any contact details.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here