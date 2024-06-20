Supporters took to social media during the broadcast to complain that she had been interrupted multiple times by host Fiona Bruce and other politicians.

Ms Forbes appeared on the panel with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, the former chief strategist behind the 2014 campaign for Scottish independence, Stephen Noon, and businessman and Labour supporter Iain Anderson.

The show included a robust debate on the SNP's oil and gas stance, with Ms Forbes being asked repeatedly to clarify.

The party’s position has come under scrutiny during the general election campaign, with opponents accusing them of flip-flopping.

The Scottish Government’s draft energy strategy includes a presumption against new drilling.

However, Mr Swinney and his ministers have said they are not against new licences, as long as they are compatible with their climate change obligations.

Speaking on Question Time, Ms Forbes said that meant they would be considered on a "case-by-case" basis.

The Deputy First Minister said: "We are in between Labour and the Conservatives."

"On one hand, the Conservatives are wanting to issue hundreds of new licences, which we don’t think is compatible – but on the other hand Labour’s position could jeopardise 100,000 jobs."

She added: "A just transition cannot be telling oil and gas workers you are losing your jobs tomorrow, and there might be another one in 10 years time – a just transition needs to take people with us."

Mr Ross and Mr Sarwar rejected that characterisation.

Ms Bruce asked three times how new licenses could be compatible with the governmet's climate obligations.

SNP MSP Ben Macpherson shared a post on social media asking if Ms Bruce was "the presenter or a panellist."

Details of the protests emerged in the fortnightly report for the BBC complaints service published on Thursday afternoon.

It also reveals that the Scottish Government complained over a Radio Scotland phone-in on the controversial new hate crime legislation.

An official claimed the presenter had "mischaracterised the Act as criminalising derogatory comments based on the characteristics of the groups to which it provided protection, and that the inaccuracy should have been acknowledged and corrected on air, rather than by a posting on the BBC complaints website."

The corporation's Executive Compliant Unit (ECU) "accepted that the presenter’s characterisation of the Act did not meet the BBC’s standards of due accuracy."

They accepted that to fall foul of the Act’s provisions, "the material or behaviour concerned must be both threatening or abusive and intended to stir up hatred."

However, the ECU said the discussion "included an early contribution from a legal expert who correctly set out the formal criteria required for an offence to have been committed under the Act, and that it went on to focus as much on the problem the Act sought to address and where theoretically the line should be drawn on what is and is not acceptable as it did on the exact wording of the legislation."

The BBC said it would have been "clear to listeners therefore that there was a dispute over whether the mere act of speaking derogatory words about a protected group would be sufficient for the Police to invoke the new legislation."

The ECU said that while it was "appropriate to acknowledge and correct on the public record the inaccuracy which had been broadcast" it was not likely "to have misled listeners to an extent which would require a broadcast correction."