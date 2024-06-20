Tree planting in Scotland has reached its highest level in the modern generation, according to official statistics released on Thursday.
The Forest Research statistics showed that more than 15,000 hectares of new forests were created in Scotland during the 2023/24 planting period. This included a healthy conifer component of 8,720 hectares, alongside 6,320 hectares of broadleaf planting.
Across the UK, a total of 20,660 hectares were planted - 4,550 in England, 640 in Wales and 430 in Northern Ireland.
The independent Climate Change Committee advises that Scotland should be planting 18,000 hectares of new woodland per year by 2025 (out of 30,000 hectares across the UK) to fight the damaging effects of climate changes.
After peaking at a modern high of 11,210 hectares in 2018-19, the annual figures in Scotland had fallen annually to 8,190 hectares in 2022-23.
Stuart Goodall, Chief Executive of Confederation of Forest Industries (Confor), welcomed the figures but urged the Scottish Government to commit additional funding quickly to reflect the strong demand for woodland creation.
Mr Goodall said: “These new woodland creation figures are bitter-sweet. They are positive news for Scotland’s economy and environment and they highlight the very strong demand we have in Scotland to create new woodland, including a strong component of wood-producing forests.
“It is an impressive performance from the forestry sector, both private and public, and the sector as a whole should reflect on a job well done.
“That said, it comes after the Scottish Government has taken an axe to the grants available for woodland creation next year. Surely, having seen what can be achieved when the private and public sector work together towards a common goal, the Scottish Government has to respond and find the additional funds required to secure a similarly strong performance next year?”
Mr Goodall added: “Let’s build on the growth in planting this year. With clarity on increased future funding, our nurseries will plant the young trees we need. Businesses across Scotland will invest and create jobs, and we can collectively take a big stride towards our net zero target.”
April Armstrong, Confor’s National Manager for Scotland, said: “If we don’t get a clear commitment to increased future funding soon, the boom of 2023-24 could lead straight to bust - and that would be hugely damaging for Scotland’s rural economy and environment. In light of the new planting statistics, Confor is calling on the Scottish Government to take the right path.”
A Scottish Forestry spokesperson said: “The UK Government cut the capital allocation for the Scottish Government by 10% and this has had a knock-on effect on what funding is available for this year in Scotland.
“The Scottish Budget that was agreed last February resulted in a reduction within the Forestry Grant Scheme and funding support for new woodland creation. However, there is enough budget to support around 9-10,000 ha, which when put in context, is still likely to be more than the rest of the UK combined.
“We will continue to work with the forestry sector to maximise the budget that is now available.”
