She will speak twice at a morning and afternoon session before joining activists on the streets in the Milton area.

In a letter to party members Alison Thewliss said every vote would count in an election she anticipates as "super close" and said SNP activists were "putting in a shift to help ensure that Glasgow North stay yellow".

Ms Thewlis is up against six other candidates including local housing activist Nick Durie, who is standing for the Alba party.

The seat was previously held by the SNP's Patrick Grady, who quit the SNP in June 2022 amid a police investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

On December 29 2022 Grady had the whip restored following the ending of his six month suspension.

At the 2016 referendum on UK membership of the European Union, the Glasgow North constituency voted overwhelmingly in favour of "Remain" with 78.4%.

This was the fourth-highest support for a Remain vote in any constituency in the United Kingdom.

The Glasgow North constituency has Glasgow University within its boundaries, and stretches out through Kelvindale to the large Summerston housing development.

The largest element of the seat comes from the Maryhill constituency but it also includes the more affluent areas of Hillhead, Hyndland and Kelvindale.

Nicola Sturgeon will also speak at an event in Glasgow's south side on Friday alongside Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, organised by SNP candidate Stewart McDonald.

First Minister John Swinney said earlier this month that Ms Sturgeon had a “huge” contribution to make in the SNP’s General Election campaign.

He said: "She is supporting a range of different candidates around the country and that’s good.

“I think Nicola has got a huge amount to contribute to the SNP and the cause of Scottish independence.”

The former First Minister has been lined up to appear on a television election night programme after the polls close on July 4.

It will be her first time in the studio as a pundit and she will appear on ITN alongside George Osborne, the Conservative chancellor from 2010 to 2016, and Ed Balls, the former shadow chancellor and economic secretary to the Treasury.

Ms Sturgeon has kept a relatively low profile amid Police Scotland’s Operation Branchform investigation, which saw her arrested and later released without charge as officers probe the spending of £600,000 of SNP funds.

Her husband and former party chief executive Peter Murrell was charged with embezzlement as part of the probe.

Former party treasurer and current MSP Colin Beattie was also arrested and released pending further investigation.