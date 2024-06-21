It follows the £420 million expansion of the port’s South Harbour, which officially opened in September.

Jon Oakey, chief financial officer at Port of Aberdeen, said: "Port of Aberdeen is focused on using cutting edge technology to achieve its aspirations, both in maintaining operations at the port and delivering our award-winning, industry-leading 2040 net zero strategy. The additional data available through the installation of these systems will allow our team to make more informed decisions that will continue to enable us to offer the operational excellence that our customers expect.

“We look forward to continuing the journey with North following these awards."

Julie Hutchison, business development manager at North, said: “North is focussed on delivering stronger networks and smarter places, and we are proud to help Port of Aberdeen realise this. Its transformational expansion and mission to become Scotland’s first premier net zero port will be accelerated through its prioritisation of and investment into smart solutions.

“North is uniquely placed to offer end-to-end technology solutions and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Port of Aberdeen as we embark on the next phase of the project. As part of this, we will work closely with the team to explore how data and trends are accessible through the technology which can drive operational efficiencies and support the Port’s digital transformation ambitions.”