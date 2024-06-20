The industrial action comes after four out of five GMB members voted in favour of a strike at Dalmore and Invergordon distilleries, in Easter Ross, and Tamnavulin, in Speyside.

The whisky giants had made a revised pay offer last week but that was rejected by 84% of members after a 90% turnout.

That offer was for a 6.8% raise but staff weren’t happy with that and GMB members turned it down to continue with their strike action.

Distillery workers have since been angered by media statements made by Whyte & Mackay when it was claimed industrial action would have little effect because of the numbers who work at distilleries.

The union has also claimed that the highest paid director at the company earned £710,000 in 2022, which they say is 11 times the average salary for workers while shareholders received £53million in dividends between 2019 and 2022.

Lesley-Ann MacAskill, GMB Scotland organiser in the Highlands, said: “The company’s public comments on this dispute have been noted by our members and will not be quickly forgotten or forgiven.

“The company’s rush to suggest distilleries are somehow less important than bottling and distribution operations was insulting and inflammatory.

“It should instead have been rushing to offer fair pay to our member because without their skill and experience there would be nothing to bottle and nothing to distribute.

“The company must understand that such ill-considered and disrespectful comments today will have consequences tomorrow.

“It was a dirty trick and an obvious attempt to divide the workforce.

“That is both disappointing and self-defeating because it has only hardened our members’ determination to be paid fairly.

“Whyte & Mackay is making record profits and expanding operations but is still paying workers less than other companies across the industry.

“Managers should address that issue before rushing to write another press release.”

Whyte & Mackay says it is disappointed by the statement from GMB and the fact it has been unable to resolve the dispute so far, having agreed a pay rise with UNITE.

It rejected the claims made by GMB and said they hold no substance but insist it remains committed to resolving the pay dispute.

A spokesperson for Whyte & Mackay said: "Whyte & Mackay’s priority is to resolve this dispute. We continue to engage both our trade union partners to reach a sustainable resolution. We are pleased to have reached agreement with UNITE, however we are disappointed that this has not yet been possible with GMB.

“We do not recognise the substance of the statement regarding the negotiations. Whyte & Mackay has acted in accordance with legal advice, and approached the negotiation in an open and transparent manner throughout.

“We will be making no further comment at this time."