The firms added: “With holidaymakers flocking to book a visit to this bucket list destination, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of city breaks to Europe have put on more dedicated trips than ever.”

From Glasgow Airport, the companies will operate two weekly services on Wednesday and Sunday from October 8 to 26, 2025. There are two further dedicated trips operating from Glasgow Airport over the February half-term, including a four-night trip on February 4, 2026 and a three-night trip on February 8, 2026.

From Edinburgh Airport, the companies are operating three dedicated trips in total, including a four-night trip on November 26, 2025, a four-night trip on February 4, 2026 and a three-night trip on February 8, 2026.

The firms said: “Announcing the programme this early comes in response to the number of customers who book early when it comes to choosing a city break to Iceland.

“Thanks to its abundance of natural wonders and wide variety of sights to see, Iceland has continued to experience strong demand with customers and independent travel agents.

“From the world’s most northernmost capital, Reykjavik, to volcanic landscapes and the night skies featuring the spectacular Northern Lights, it is easy to see why Iceland is deemed a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

Customers can choose from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks including a guided Northern Lights Tour.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this exciting programme of once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from our two Scottish base airports for winter 25/26. These programmes have been put on sale early in response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents across Scotland, and they offer fantastic choice.”