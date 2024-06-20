A statement from his agent said: “Acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland died today in Miami, Florida, after a long illness. He was 88 years old.”

Sutherland won a Golden Globe for the television movie Path To War and another gong along with an Emmy Award for the the mini-series Citizen X.

In 2017 he received an Academy Honorary Award for his acting.

Sutherland’s most recent roles included The Hunger Games film franchise as dictator president Coriolanus Snow, and as a judge in the 2023 TV show Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

