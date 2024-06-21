It is hoped the limited edition Lagg Distillery Orchard Cider will become a new tradition at the site.

As they launch the cider, which is the first of its kind for the distillery, they only have 300 bottles for sale, available to purchase only from Lagg Distillery.

There are plans to make more in the pipeline, but this could take some time as they wait for their new apple harvest.

The team also have ambitions to create their own cider brandy from the Lagg Orchard apples.

Graham Omand, Lagg Distillery manager, said: "We’re thrilled to see the first bottles of Lagg Distillery Orchard Cider on our shelves. This is the first step in what will hopefully be a long journey of working with our apples - cider is the plan for the foreseeable, but we have long-term ambitions to create our own Scottish apple brandy right here on the Isle of Arran."

Sited at the distillery, the three orchards have around 2,000 trees. "Much like a very good whisky, there is a lot of work behind the scenes that goes into the creation of craft cider,” Lagg said. “As it is a distillery exclusive, only visitors to Lagg will have the opportunity to pick up a bottle of the rare cider and try it for themselves."

Allan Thomas, of Ayrshire Riviera Cider, said: "We feel privileged to have been allowed to use our cider-making experience to produce a fabulous still cider in collaboration with our friends at Lagg Distillery. We hope the residents of, and visitors to, Arran enjoy the cider. It's fitting that an island once known as Apple Island has a cider worthy of that name."

Glasgow manufacturer acquired by firm on Indian stock exchange

A Glasgow firm which specialises in the design, manufacture, and installation of fluid control equipment has been taken over by a company listed on one of India’s largest stock exchanges.

An 80% stake in Waterfront Fluid Controls has been acquired by Jash Engineering, part of the Jash Group which is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. A statement said the deal comes after Waterfront had seen a 25% increase in export sales in the last 12 months, without providing a specific figure.

North wins £1m deal at Scotland's largest berthing port

North, the smart solutions specialist, has secured contracts worth £1 million to help improve the safety, connectivity, and sustainability at the Port of Aberdeen.

The deal includes the upgrade and expansion of the port’s CCTV and security systems and the deployment of private 5G, public wi-fi and internet of things networks to improve operations and customer experience at Scotland’s largest berthing port. It follows the £420 million expansion of the port’s South Harbour, which officially opened in September.