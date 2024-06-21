A talented hospitality industry duo has ushered in a first for Scotland today as they launch a new venture in Edinburgh.
Katie Messer and business partner James Aikman have worked in the sector for a number of years and currently run the award-winning Skua on St Stephen Street as operations manager and head chef.
Now hoping to create a 'must visit destination' for keen foodies and restaurant workers alike, the pair has opened an artisan knife and supply shop, named Messer, on the same street.
There, customers will have the opportunity to restock on the likes of Mcusta, Zanmai, Tojiro, Suishin, and Ryusen Japanese steel forged kitchen knives, as well as a selection of knife makers from around Europe and the UK with similar values.
Prices will range from £50 all the way to £700 for more specialised pieces from Ryusen with recipe books, magazines and kitchen provisions from local producers also available to purchase.
Messer said: "James and I love interesting places for interesting people and hoped to bring a little (more) of that to St Stephen street with Messer.
"A specialist knife shop that serves our hospitality community and our friends that just love to cook was long overdue.
"I really wanted to create a space that welcomed people and allowed them to come in and find the right tools without the barrier of having to shop online.
"I’m a big Brick and Mortar Fan and believe physical stores are so important to the communities they serve.
"I can’t wait to get the store open this weekend and welcome everyone to Messer."
Messer joins a street which as well as Skua is home to businesses including Golden Hare and Ginger & Pickles Bookshops, Treen vegan clothing and VoxBox record shop.
To celebrate the opening, the team will be offering visitors a glass of champagne while they browse between 2pm and 7pm on, Friday June 21.
Messer is located at 72 St Stephen Street. Opening hours are 11am to 5pm between Friday and Monday.
For more information, find them on social media here.
