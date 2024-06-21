A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held to investigate the death of Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh in the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow in June 2020.
The Lord Advocate has decided that it is in the public interest to hold the inquiry to examine the full circumstances around his death almost four years ago.
The incident happened in the hotel on West George Street on June 26, 2020, when the 28-year-old was shot and killed by police after he stabbed and seriously injured six people.
That included a police officer who had responded to the initial emergency call as well as three asylum seekers and two hotel workers.
Attempts had been made to use non-lethal force on the Sudanese national before he was shot and killed.
A thorough and independent inquiry by the Procurator Fiscal into the wider circumstances of what happened on the day was held and now the FAI will take place and his family have been informed of the decision to hold it.
Kenny Donnelly, deputy crown agent for COPFS, said: "The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held into the circumstances of the death of Badreddin Adam to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.
“The Procurator Fiscal will continue with work in preparation for the inquiry and there are steps which must be taken before the Inquiry can commence in court.
“Mr. Bosh’s family will continue to be kept informed of progress.”
