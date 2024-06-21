A city hotel is celebrating its first year in operation, having welcomed over 60,000 guests.
Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel officially opened its doors to customers in June 2023, as the Sandman Group’s fourth hotel in the UK.
Located in Glasgow's iconic Pegasus House building, the multi-million pound hotel was renovated over a period of four years.
The four-star hotel boasts 179 rooms set across 10 floors, including penthouse suites.
Premium amenities are available to Sandman Signature guests including high-speed Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, a fitness centre, and popular on-site steakhouse and bar CHOP Grill & Bar.
Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel has already been shortlisted as a finalist in a number of awards, including Best Newcomer and Best Family Friendly Hotel at the Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards.
The hotel currently employs 78 people, with Sandman Group confirming that plans are afoot to grow the team.
Inga Gadisauskaite, General Manager at Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel, said: “We opened our doors in June 2023 and we were really busy straight away, as huge concerts came to Glasgow, including Arctic Monkeys, Iron Maiden, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
"The World Cycling Championships in August also brought big numbers to the city and we’ve had people staying from America, Asia and all over the world.
“I’m extremely proud of the wonderful team we have in place and the fantastic facilities we offer here at the hotel. It has been amazing to welcome so many guests from around the world, and to help them experience everything the wonderful city of Glasgow has to offer. Our second year is shaping up to be just as successful, and we can’t wait to welcome even more guests.”
Sandman Signature is owned by Canadian hospitality giant Northland Properties. In addition to Glasgow, the group has hotels in Aberdeen, Newcastle, London Gatwick, Sheffield and Dublin.
The company has also submitted plans to develop a 200+ bedroom hotel near Edinburgh Airport.
