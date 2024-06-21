Her modern version will form a feature length, 90-minute long episode as part of new content coming to the CBBC and iPlayer.

Filmed in and around Glasgow, The Primrose Railway Children follows Phoebe as the main character, putting the focus on the younger child, unlike Nesbit’s book, where the eldest child is often the focus.

READ MORE: Landmark housing site in 'popular' Glasgow location to go under hammer

Phoebe lives with her older sister Becks, younger brother Perry and their mother in the Scottish city as they deal with her father’s disappearance.

They then move to the remote Highlands of Scotland, where they have to get to grips with a different kind of world.

Also coming to the BBC is comedy High Hoops, which features a reunion for Peep Show stars Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, and the return of an adaptation of Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers for two more series.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education, said: “Our homegrown dramas continue to be enjoyed by children and their families across the UK and beyond, these three titles are not only brilliant entertainment, but they also represent children’s lives and UK culture in unique ways.

“Promising big laughs, silly jokes, high stakes drama and intrigue, with stories that resonate across generations and across frontiers, bringing families together watching TV.”

Primrose Railway Children will come to CBBC and BBC iPlayer later this year.