Police have launched an investigation into a 'deliberate' fire at a hotel in Elgin.
Officers were called to Ladyhill House guesthouse on Hill Street around 2am on Friday.
Emergency services attended, the fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.
Police say they are treating the fire as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Detective Sergeant Keith Rennie said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw anything which may assist our investigation.
“I’d also ask drivers with dashcams to review footage from the area and bring anything of significance you’ve captured to our attention.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0281 of 21 June.
