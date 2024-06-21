The budget airline confirmed the disruption was due to a group of male passengers who were denied boarding prior to take off as a result of "disruptive behaviour".

Police confirmed that officers were called to the aircraft to assist the crew.

The plane was due to take off for Faro at 4.25pm, however, it didn't depart until 6.51pm. It arrived in the Portuguese city two hours later than planned at 9.44pm.

READ MORE: Airline launches 'bucket list' flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “We can confirm that a group of passengers due to travel on EZY3163 from Glasgow to Faro yesterday evening were denied boarding prior to take off and met by police as a result of disruptive behaviour.

“Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards our staff.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always our highest priority.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.10pm on Thursday, 20 June, 2024, officers were called to a report of disorder on board a plane due to depart for Portugal.

"Police assisted aircraft staff removing 26 men from the plane. No criminality was established."