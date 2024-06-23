For the full list of events, visit dundeefoodfestival.com.

What: Food Sustainability Q&A

When: 4pm to 5pm, Sunday July 7

Where: Temple Lane bar

Acclaimed chef and former MasterChef finalist Dean Banks will host an informative Q&A at his Temple Lane cocktail bar.

The event will offer a "relaxed and interactive session" which Dean will give an insight to how his teams deliver sustainability in his businesses along with discussing the local producers that he uses both personally and within his restaurants.

You can read our more about Banks and his plans for the festival in our full interview here.

What: Gillian Veal: Tatha Takeover

When: 6.30pm to 11pm, Saturday, July 6

Where: Tatha Bar and Restaurant, V&A

Experience an "extraordinary foodie adventure" with renowned local chef Gillian Veal, inspired by the flavours and recipes from her latest cookbook, Café Cooking – From The Parlour to Cambo Gardens.

Organisers said: "As you savour each course, soak up the vibrant atmosphere accompanied by live DJs that will keep you dancing all night long.

"And what better way to embrace the summer season than by sipping on refreshing rhubarb Bellinis with sunset views of the river Tay?"

What: Rock the Dock and Party at the Point!

When: 5pm to 7pm, Saturday, July 6

Where: Discovery Point

An evening of live entertainment, sustainable drinks from LAW Brewing Co and toasties from Wee Melt Toastie Shack.

The soundtrack for the event will include some of Queen's biggest hits, with visitors invited to 'break free and join in for a kind of magic' at Discovery Point.

What: Layer Cake Decorating Masterclass with Bad Girl Bakery owner & cookbook author Jeni Iannetta

When: 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Saturday, July 6

Where: Brew Tea Cafe

Master-baker Jeni Iannetta will lead this masterclass and demo, teaching audiences how to give their home bakes a professional finish.

Admission to the event will include a cup of tea/coffee from local award winning roastery- Modern Standard and a sweet treat from Braw Tea Café.

What: STEM activities, demos and make & takes with Dundee Science Centre

When: 10am to 7pm, Saturday, July 6 and 11am to 6pm Sunday, July 7

Where: Slessor Gardens

Dundee Science Centre’s expert science communicators will delve into the science behind the food we eat, with a variety of activities for young ones to explore.

There's no need to book, and a visit includes the chance craft a "seed bomb" to take home, either to grow your own food or to enhance local biodiversity.