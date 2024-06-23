SNP ministers were forced to ditch a plan for the environmental protections last year after widespread protests, particularly from rural and highland areas.

In the UK Lib Dem manifesto, the party promises to create “a real network of marine protected areas, ensuring that they are fully protected from damaging and destructive activities, protecting and restoring blue carbon and ensuring climate resilience at sea.”

It goes on to say they will ensure that “sustainability lies at the heart of fisheries policy, rebuilding depleted fish stocks to achieve their former abundance, including a ban on bottom trawling in marine protected areas.”

However, the Scottish Lib Dem manifesto simply reads: “Opposing any repeat of the top-down Highly Protected Marine Areas proposals, instead ensuring that government always works in close partnership with the coastal, island and fishing communities who know their area best.”

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader and candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East told the Herald on Sunday: "The Liberal Democrats are clearly not being straight with Scotland's fishermen.

"Those in the industry will be worried about these mixed messages and what it means for their future.

"Any suggestion that they would bring back the hated HPMAs policy in a different guise would be completely reckless.

"Alex Cole-Hamilton failed to defend his UK party's plans when I challenged him to do so and now the onus is on him to be upfront with fishing communities about where his party truly stands on potentially putting their livelihoods at risk."

A Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson dismissed Mr Ross’s claims.

They said: “Another day, another manufactured scare story from the Conservatives. This is straight out of the playbook that gave us Rishi Sunak’s now discredited £2,000 on tax.

“The Conservatives seem to think that inventing stories like this means that they won’t have to be accountable for the sell-out of Scotland’s fishermen by Boris Johnson and his botched Cooperation and Trade Agreement where he gave away everything he had promised during the Brexit Referendum and later.”

The Scottish Government plans for HPMAs would have banned fishing, and any industrial activities, including dredging and cabling for wind farms, in around 10% of Scotland’s seas.

Recreational activities would also be subject to strict monitoring and management, which was due to have taken effect by 2026.

The plans sparked fury in coastal and island communities and were even been compared to the Highland Clearances by campaigners.

They were dropped by ministers last November.

Elspeth Macdonald, Chief Executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said she hoped the Lib Dems would back their pledge to protect and support the sector.

She said: "Scotland's fishing sector is a vital component in our move to a net zero, producing homegrown, sustainable and low-carbon food.

"This is a responsible industry characterised by multi-generational business passionate about preservation and healthy seas.

"Despite repeated attacks from non-governmental organisations, it retains the backing of the Scottish public who - according to our recent polling with Opinion Matters - believe it's vital that the sector retains control over its fisheries.

"Nine in 10 of our respondents agree that UK-produced food is just as important as UK-produced energy.

"With this front of mind, we are touring coastal communities where we will be inviting the Liberal Democrats along with all of the major parties to sign our five-part pledge, committing to protecting and supporting this crucial industry and the coastal communities reliant upon it."