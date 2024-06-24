The party vowed to prioritise local communities and "build a prosperous future for everyone in the region" while promoting Scottish independence.

Kate Forbes said: “The SNP will always put the Highlands first. Despite the pressures on our public finances during 14 years of Tory austerity, we have delivered significant improvements to health, education and the Highland economy.

“We’ve built several new hospitals and new schools, created the potential for thousands of new jobs as part of the green industrial revolution and made the case for reversing depopulation.

“SNP MPs at Westminster have argued for lower energy and living costs, protection for our NHS, and more capital to invest in infrastructure.

“This manifesto sets out how we will continue to deliver for the Highlands.”

Drew Hendry, who is the SNP's candidate for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, said: "This manifesto is a plan of action which has been informed and shaped by the people, families and businesses of the Highlands.

"We’ve listened and we understand the fears, the hopes and the aspirations.

"There's a strong call for investment in public services and protection for the NHS and that’s why both are at the heart of this manifesto.

"Our fantastic businesses also want to be in a prime position to benefit from our green energy future – we want to help ensure that happens."

Dr Lucy Beattie, SNP candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, added: “Since the new year, I've been engaging with the community to understand their needs.

"People prioritise health, warm homes, jobs, and opportunities for the younger generation.

"To achieve this, proper funding for healthcare and infrastructure is crucial.

"Thirty-six percent of Highland homes face fuel poverty, and businesses are struggling.

"Our Highland manifesto proposes specific measures to address these challenges, including implementing the Highland Energy rebate and urging OFGEM to review standing charges."

Graham Leadbitter is standing in the newly formed Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey constituency.

As a result of boundary changes four Highland MPs will have to represent a population of 300,020 living across 35,537 km sq of the most rural terrain in Europe – by comparison 11 MPs will represent 453 km sq for Edinburgh and Glasgow.