A Scottish airport has welcomed its first direct route to a historic Canadian port city.
Edinburgh Airport said WestJet's new route between the Scottish capital and the Nova Scotia port is the latest addition to an expanding transatlantic offering.
It is the third WestJet route to arrive at Edinburgh Airport, with the new summer seasonal service to the city of Halifax.
The service will run three days per week from now until September 4, operated on a Boeing 737.
Flights to the coastal town "will allow passengers to explore the region’s rich history and open onward connections to a range of Canadian destinations, thanks to the WestJet network", the airport said..
The route "complements other popular routes to Calgary and Toronto, increasing Scotland’s direct connectivity to Canada".
Edinburgh Airport said it is now able to offer "more transatlantic routes than ever, broadening our reach into North America and growing opportunities to bring visitors to Scotland".
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "We are pleased to welcome the arrival of the inaugural flight from Halifax to Edinburgh, the latest addition to our transatlantic routes.
"Edinburgh Airport is now able to offer three Canadian destinations, increasing our fantastic North America programme to its biggest yet."
READ MORE:
Airline unveils 'bucket list' flights from Scotland
Airline launches five new routes
New direct transatlantic route from Scottish airport unveiled
He added: "The Halifax route allows passengers to explore the beauty of Nova Scotia as well as connecting passengers to other Canadian destinations.
"WestJet’s growing presence in Scotland signifies the demand for transatlantic travel from Edinburgh, both from passengers looking to experience North America as well as those visiting Scotland. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with WestJet in making these routes a success."
Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: "Congratulations to Edinburgh Airport and WestJet on the launch of the new Halifax service which joins Toronto and Calgary offering direct access to the Scottish capital.
"Canada is one of our most important international markets and we are seeing record levels of visitor demand from here, with this exceeding 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
"We know these visitors are drawn to Scotland for a variety of reasons, especially our history and culture and people, from ancestral to present-day with many visiting friends and family as part of a trip.
"These visitors also tend to stay longer, spend more, and visit multiple regions with Edinburgh offering a well-connected gateway to the rest of the country.
"Making it as easy as possible for people to visit here is key with VisitScotland partnering with WestJet and Edinburgh Airport to grow our transatlantic network. With the arrival of this new route and following our recent marketing campaign with WestJet in Canada we hope to welcome even more Canadian visitors to Scotland this summer."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here