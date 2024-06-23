Palestine

Sunak has bent to the will of US President Joe Biden. In April, Sunak said that the UK “stands by Israel's rights to defend itself”. After Biden called for a 6-8 week ceasefire, only then did Sunak change his mind – nine days after three British aid workers were killed by the IDF in Gaza. He will continue arms sales to Israel and is arguably only willing to speak up on a ceasefire if America tells him to. No consistency.

LGBTQ+ rights

Sunak has been absent on many votes regarding LGBTQ+ rights. His biggest moment was yelling to Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs – “At least I know what a woman is!” – in front of the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey. LGBTQ+ groups have criticised his plans for sex education in schools, comparing them to Section 28. Horrible? Yes. Consistent, though? Aye.

Environment

Sunak has said that those who want stronger climate policies are gripped by an “ideological zeal”. He also skipped the COP27 climate summit but says he wants more solar power and offshore wind. He’s also been accused of “setting the UK back” by the head of the climate change watchdog, making his environmental policies as murky as English river water.

Immigration

Sunak placed a £1000 bet with Piers Morgan that the flights deporting illegal migrants from the UK to Rwanda would set off before summer. He owes him a grand. There have been 39,622 channel crossings under his government. Sunak still promises to send asylum seekers to Rwanda if re-elected.

Young people

On the youth wallet, Sunak has raised the national living wage as PM. He also wants to crack down on “Mickey Mouse degrees”, which he believes are not valuable, making his score rather poor.

4/10

SIR KEIR STARMER

Palestine

A serial U-turner, Starmer ignored calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. But when Labour’s vote was shrinking in constituencies with many Muslim voters in England, Starmer pledged to recognise Palestinian statehood, and that he would “assess” arm sales. An improvement maybe, but a trustworthy one? Nah.

LGBTQ+ rights

Starmer’s stance on self identification cannot be ignored. He opposed Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform, and backed legislation to ban transgender women from female hospital wards and sports, despite previously claiming that MP Rosie Duffield’s statement: “Women have a cervix” was “not right” in 2021. If we’re asking about biology, here’s another question: Does Starmer have a spine?

Environment

Starmer infamously dropped Labour’s pledge to spend £28 billion a year to fight climate change. However, his new “Clean Power By 2030” pledges to increase renewable energy in the UK by 2030. He opposes new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, but says that oil and gas production will remain for decades. A reasonable trade? If he actually does it, maybe.

Immigration

Starmer called for “an immigration system based on compassion and dignity” during his leadership campaign. Now, Starmer wants to use counter-terrorism measures to stop asylum seekers crossing the channel, and pledges to lower legal migration. He wishes to add “up a 1,000 strong Returns Units” to remove those who have “no right to be here”, and end hotel use for asylum seekers. Dignity and compassion? Not mentioned.

Young people

Starmer pledged in 2021 to scrap tuition fees in England and Wales. Not anymore. He does, however, wish to raise the minimum wage and abolish zero hour contracts. Starmer gets a low score due to these U-turns.

2/10

ED DAVEY

Palestine

Davey seems consistent and is refreshing in comparison to the last Lib-Dem government. He called for an immediate ceasefire in November 2023, and condemned the October 7 Hamas attacks. He pledges to stop all UK arm sales to Israel, and would immediately recognise Palestinian statehood, standing by his original statements.

LGBTQ+ rights

Davey has voted for LGBTQ+ rights since 1998, called for “more compassion” towards transgender people. He backed the Gender Recognition Reform in Scotland, would legally recognise non-binary people, and would ban all forms of conversion therapy.

Environment

Davey has called for sewage spills to be taken seriously by having local environmental experts on water companies' boards. The former energy and climate secretary has supported making net-zero by 2050 a core UK priority, and for compatibility tests on all new oil and gas licences.

Immigration

Davey promises to scrap the Illegal Migration Act, provide safe routes for migrants to come to the UK, and to grant migrants who have waited more than three months to hear back about their asylum claims the right to work.

Young people

Davey has pledged to introduce a Carer’s Minimum Wage, £2 an hour more than the standard minimum wage. He will extend the vote to 16 year olds in England, in line with the voting age for Scottish elections. His pledges are consistent with his voting records, and on these issues, no U-turns have been found.

10/10

JOHN SWINNEY

Palestine

Opposition MSPs have criticised Swinney for not investigating hundreds of thousands of pounds that Scottish Enterprise has given to defence firms that have ties to Israel, despite the FM’s tweeted prayers for Gaza during Eid. Swinney’s words are one thing, his actions are another.

LGBTQ+ rights

Swinney’s record on LGBTQ+ rights must include his appointment of socially conservative Kate Forbes. Swinney dubbed her “not fit to be First Minister”, and then made her his deputy anyway. Additionally, Swinney says that Scotland cannot implement any legal changes regarding the blocked GRR, even though Yousaf suggested working with the UK Labour Party to help the bill be allowed if they were elected. A switch-up if I’d ever seen one.

Environment

Swinney aims to introduce more zero-emissions public transport. Measly, considering he won’t confirm his stance on new oil and gas. Swinney has dubbed Sunak a “climate denier” for suggesting that he’d grant up to 100 new oil and gas licences, but Swinney himself has still not clarified what he means by a “case by case basis” on granting new licences. What are we supposed to do with that information? One point knocked off for vagueness.

Immigration

Swinney has criticised Westminster for stopping overseas students from bringing dependants. In line with this, his manifesto claims he aims to devolve migration to Scotland, scrap the Rwanda scheme, and urge Westminster to provide migrants with the right to work and suitable accommodation.

Young people

Swinney hopes to abolish zero-hour contracts, scrap the two-child benefit cap, and allow young parents to receive the same benefits as those over 25.

5/10

PATRICK HARVIE AND LORNA SLATER

Palestine

The co-leaders of the Scottish Greens called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in October, for humanitarian corridors, and for Israel and Hamas to be held to account in the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes. They have also called on the Scottish Government to end all grants to firms that are involved in the conflict. Generally consistent.

LGBTQ+ rights

The party threatened to drop out of government over transgender rights. Then, the SNP dropped the Greens instead. When Swinney became FM, Slater warned that the Greens would only continue to work with they SNP if they continued to work towards a progressive independent Scotland, including a “watertight ban” on conversion therapy. Whether they’ll stand by this unclear, so one point will be taken off, as we don’t have any examples of the Greens effectively standing up to the SNP.

Environment

The Greens' Deposit Return Scheme was delayed until 2027 but they’ve called for no new oil and gas. They are in a similar position as they are with LGBTQ+ rights. Another point is deducted for the same reason.

Immigration

Slater says that migration could improve Scotland’s economy as an independent country. She and Harvie have called for Westminster to accept more asylum seekers, specifically unaccompanied children.

Young people

Slater and Harvie have pledged to ban zero hour contracts, repeal anti-trade union laws made by Westminster, and to raise the minimum wage to a real living wage.

8/10

How they scored

5th: Starmer. Shocker

4th: Sunak

3rd: Swinney

2nd: Harvie and Slater

No1: Davey Verdict

This tracker doesn’t measure morality but our leaders' (in)ability to do what they say they will. And we’re screwed because the man most likely to be PM is at the bottom. Good luck at the polling station.