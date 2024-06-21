A Ferguson Marine spokesman said: "We can confirm the secondment arrangement with CMAL has ended and the secondee is no longer supporting the vessels programme."

New ferries Glen Sannox and sister ship Glen Rosa, which were due online in the first half of 2018, with both now due to serve Arran, are at least six years late, with costs expected to be quadruple the original £97m contract.

Mr Crossan has been at the centre of the continuing concerns over the use of the so-called green fuel LNG on the project.

John Petticrew, who would became the interim chief executive at the Ferguson Marine helm after the sacking of David Tydeman suggested the biggest issue with was that they had underestimated the impact of the use of LNG.

Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa were to be able to operate on LNG which CMAL said was "significantly cleaner and will help to reduce emissions to meet ambitious Scottish Government targets".

They were hailed as a step towards a greener future for Scotland's state owned CalMac ferry fleet as they were to be the first UK-built ships capable of running off LNG as well as conventional diesel.

CMAL has previously said that the two vessels would reduce the carbon footprint of the ferry fleet by 25 per cent.

The board also said there was an issue with getting certified LNG crew because there were not many people in the marketplace.

The ability to commission LNG for the ship, requires certified crew.

Mr Petticrew has admitted the installation and commissioning of LNG on the two ferries remains "particularly challenging".

Concerns have previously surfaced over the delivery of the ferries when the Scottish Government's ferry owners and procurers CMAL indicated they will not accept delivery if are not fully dual fuel meaning it must be able to operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Herald revealed in October last year that in a May update, Ferguson Marine's ship delivery director Andy Crossan said that at that point they did not have approval on the problematic LNG system and were "working with contractors to de-risk".

David Tydeman (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Crossan had joined CMAL as projects director and technical manager in 2015, just a few weeks before the contract was awarded to the Port Glasgow yard.

It comes after the board of Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) voted unanimously to terminate David Tydeman's contract in March.

The £232,500-a-year executive is receiving the equivalent of six months’ salary plus outstanding holiday payment as part of an agreement over his sacking.

He was fired after a tumultuous two years at the helm of the nationalised shipyard after he told ministers there would be even further delays to the two long-delayed and wildly over budget ferries.

Andrew Miller, the chairman of Ferguson Marine said in confirming that departure of Mr Tydeman that the company needed "strong leadership" to ensure its long-term future.

It was not until April 30 that Mr Tydeman's position as a director of the nationalised shipyard firm and its subsidiaries was officially terminated.

It further emerged that board members were concerned two months before Mr Tydeman was sacked that they were "substantially adrift" from the latest budget for the delivery of the two ferries.

A document detailing one discussion seen by the Herald says that Mr Miller had asked Mr Tydeman what assurance he could give over the rising costs while another director Chris Mackay said it was an "uncomfortable place to be in".

Ministers had expressed regular concern at increases in costs and delays in the chief executive's quarterly updates before he was eventually fired.

Glen Sannox, was launched by Nicola Sturgeon nearly seven years ago and is not expected to be ready to serve during this summer season.

The target for the Glen Sannox handover for use by ferry operator CalMac will not be until July 31 - after more months of delay. Once handed over, there will be a two month period where CalMac will carry out crew familiarisation and network trials.

Glen Rosa was meant to be delivered to CalMac in August 2018, but that the latest arrival pushback has it not due in service till November, next year.

The dates of arrival have been constantly in a state of flux as their construction has been plagued by design challenges, cost overruns and delays.

In the midst of the delays and soaring costs, Ferguson Marine under the control of tycoon Jim McColl fell into administration and was nationalised at the end of 2019 with state-owned ferry and port-owning agency Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd and the yard's management blaming each other.